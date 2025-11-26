Law Enforcement Investigative AI Startup eSleuth Inc. Appoints Smita Nair as Senior Vice President of Software Engineering

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eSleuth, Inc., the AI-driven investigative platform transforming how law enforcement solves cases, today announced the appointment of Smita Nair as Senior Vice President of Software Engineering. Nair will lead the company's engineering organization and oversee the continued expansion of its AI-powered investigative tools as eSleuth scales to meet rising demand from agencies nationwide.

Nair brings more than two decades of experience to eSleuth, having lead development of complex, enterprise-grade software platforms and solutions. She most recently served as Senior Vice President of Software Engineering at Pivot Systems, where she continues to serve on the Board of Directors. Prior to that, she was SVP of Software Engineering at SoundThinking, leading engineering through a period of significant growth and multiple acquisitions. Her earlier roles at Pivot Systems, eBay, Cisco Systems, and HP reflect a career spent developing high-performance, globally deployed technologies.

"Smita's depth of experience in large-scale systems and her leadership in high-growth environments make her an ideal fit for eSleuth's mission," said CEO, Robert Batty. "Her guidance will be instrumental as we continue delivering cutting-edge AI applications that help law enforcement investigators solve more cases, faster."

eSleuth's platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate police best practices and surface investigative leads in seconds. Built specifically for real-world casework, investigators use eSleuth throughout the life of a case to evaluate evidentiary items, identify suspects, and update leads as new information emerges.

The company's flagship capabilities include:

eSleuth PFM AI, which automatically generates case-specific task lists and real-time alerts as data evolves.





Cross-case association technology that links unsolved violent crimes and homicides to reveal patterns and connections often missed by traditional methods.





The eSleuth Solvability Matrix, which ranks unsolved cases by their likelihood of being solved, based on patterns learned from thousands of resolved investigations.

These tools enable law enforcement agencies to deploy scarce investigative resources more effectively and accelerate case closures.

"I'm thrilled to join eSleuth at such a critical moment for both the company and the law enforcement community," Nair said. "The platform is redefining what's possible in investigations, and I'm excited to help scale the technology and teams behind it."

Nair holds an MBA in Marketing, Finance, and Law, a Master's degree in Systems Engineering from San José State University, and a BS in Computer Engineering from NIT, Bhopal, India. She also serves as a technology advisor and board member, contributing insights on AI adoption, digital transformation, and leadership development.

About eSleuth, Inc.

Unlike traditional intelligence-led policing platforms, eSleuth uses advanced AI and machine learning to automate investigative best practices and produce actionable leads in seconds. Built to support real-world casework, eSleuth helps investigators evaluate evidence, identify suspects, uncover cross-case connections, and prioritize cases using its AI-driven Solvability Matrix. eSleuth empowers law enforcement agencies to close more cases and focus limited resources where they matter most.

