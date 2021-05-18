Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market to grow by USD 1.89 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
May 18, 2021, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The law enforcement personal protective equipment market is set to grow by USD 1.89 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., ArmorSource LLC, Avon Rubber Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lakeland Industries Inc., Safariland LLC, Sioen Industries NV, and XION Protective Gear are some of the major market participants. The stringent occupational safety regulations, the increasing incidence and prevalence of infectious biological hazards and the risks of physical injuries to law enforcement workers will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market is segmented as below:
- Product
o Protective Clothing
o Hand Protection
o Respiratory Protection
o Others
- Geography
o North America
o Europe
o APAC
o MEA
o South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70565
Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the law enforcement personal protective equipment market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., ArmorSource LLC, Avon Rubber Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lakeland Industries Inc., Safariland LLC, Sioen Industries NV, and XION Protective Gear.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market size
- Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market trends
- Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market industry analysis
Increasing incidence and prevalence of infectious biological hazards are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the difficulty in combining different PPE and quality-cost trade-offs may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the law enforcement personal protective equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist law enforcement personal protective equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the law enforcement personal protective equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the law enforcement personal protective equipment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of law enforcement personal protective equipment market vendors
