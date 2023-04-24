Law Enforcement PPE Market to Reach $5.24 Billion by 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global law enforcement personal protective equipment market size is expected to reach USD 5.24 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2028. Rising awareness pertaining to officer safety in tactical and riot control situations is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

By product, the respiratory protection segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period on account of the increased demand for masks by law enforcement officers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protective clothing product segment held the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2020 owing to its ability to protect law enforcement officers from chemical and biological chemical agents while responding to emergency situations, such as riots and crowd control.

The head protection product segment accounted for over 15.0% share of the global revenue in 2020 on account of the rising awareness pertaining to the increasing number of enforcement officers being killed or injured with firearms or IED explosions in the past decade.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2020 owing to the rising government funding for PPE to meet the increased counterterrorism and homeland security efforts, along with the ongoing pandemic situation in the region.

The majority of manufacturers are committed to providing items that use the most creative and cutting-edge technologies to assure maximum comfort, durability, and protection for law enforcement officers.

Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2028

Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market Growth & Trends

Growing government procurement globally to produce lightweight advanced protective equipment for law enforcement agencies is expected to boost the market demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising government subsidies and donations to law enforcement agencies are likely to boost the demand for personal protective equipment by the officers.

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has increased the demand for PPE in law enforcement agencies as they have to constantly be in touch with the public to perform their duties and also implement social distancing and enforce strict lockdowns as directed by local governments, thereby increasing the risk of contracting the virus.

Law enforcement personal protective equipment companies are focusing on collaboration for technological development and innovation. For instance, in September 2021, ArmorSource and SKYDEX partnered together to develop new generation helmet protection for military and law enforcement agencies.

Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global law enforcement personal protective equipment market on the basis of product and region:

Law Enforcement PPE Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Protective Clothing

Hi-Vis Clothing



Protective Vests/Body Armors



Coveralls/Gowns



General Use

Respiratory Protection

Respiratory Masks



Air Purifying Respirators



Others

Eye & Face Protection

Head Protection

Hand Protection

Disposable Gloves



Durable/Tactical Gloves

Others

Law Enforcement PPE Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



Spain



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa

List of Key Players of Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market

3M

The SAFARILAND Group

MSA Safety

Honeywell International Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

XION Protective Gear

ArmorSource LLC

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

Ansell Protective Solutions

Avon Rubber PLC

COFRA SRL

Point Blank Enterprises Inc.

Ballistic Body Armour Pty

Craig International Ballistics Pty. Ltd.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.