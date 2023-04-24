Law Enforcement PPE Market to Reach $5.24 Billion by 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

Apr 24, 2023, 06:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global law enforcement personal protective equipment market size is expected to reach USD 5.24 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2028. Rising awareness pertaining to officer safety in tactical and riot control situations is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market growth.
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
- By product, the respiratory protection segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period on account of the increased demand for masks by law enforcement officers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The protective clothing product segment held the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2020 owing to its ability to protect law enforcement officers from chemical and biological chemical agents while responding to emergency situations, such as riots and crowd control.
- The head protection product segment accounted for over 15.0% share of the global revenue in 2020 on account of the rising awareness pertaining to the increasing number of enforcement officers being killed or injured with firearms or IED explosions in the past decade.
- North America accounted for the largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2020 owing to the rising government funding for PPE to meet the increased counterterrorism and homeland security efforts, along with the ongoing pandemic situation in the region.
- The majority of manufacturers are committed to providing items that use the most creative and cutting-edge technologies to assure maximum comfort, durability, and protection for law enforcement officers.
Read 137 page full market research report, "Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2028", published by Grand View Research.
Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market Growth & Trends
Growing government procurement globally to produce lightweight advanced protective equipment for law enforcement agencies is expected to boost the market demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising government subsidies and donations to law enforcement agencies are likely to boost the demand for personal protective equipment by the officers.
The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has increased the demand for PPE in law enforcement agencies as they have to constantly be in touch with the public to perform their duties and also implement social distancing and enforce strict lockdowns as directed by local governments, thereby increasing the risk of contracting the virus.
Law enforcement personal protective equipment companies are focusing on collaboration for technological development and innovation. For instance, in September 2021, ArmorSource and SKYDEX partnered together to develop new generation helmet protection for military and law enforcement agencies.
Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market Segmentation
Grand View Research has segmented the global law enforcement personal protective equipment market on the basis of product and region:
Law Enforcement PPE Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Protective Clothing
- Hi-Vis Clothing
- Protective Vests/Body Armors
- Coveralls/Gowns
- General Use
- Respiratory Protection
- Respiratory Masks
- Air Purifying Respirators
- Others
- Eye & Face Protection
- Head Protection
- Hand Protection
- Disposable Gloves
- Durable/Tactical Gloves
- Others
Law Enforcement PPE Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- U.K.
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
List of Key Players of Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market
- 3M
- The SAFARILAND Group
- MSA Safety
- Honeywell International Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- XION Protective Gear
- ArmorSource LLC
- Lakeland Industries, Inc.
- Ansell Protective Solutions
- Avon Rubber PLC
- COFRA SRL
- Point Blank Enterprises Inc.
- Ballistic Body Armour Pty
- Craig International Ballistics Pty. Ltd.
Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:
- Bullet Proof Jackets Market - The global bullet proof jackets market size is expected to reach USD 1.98 billion by 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030. Increased security concerns, combined with cross-border conflicts, will drive demand for bulletproof jackets, fostering the strong expansion of the industry.
- Personal Protective Equipment Market - The global personal protective equipment market size is expected to reach USD 131.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.7% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global personal protective equipment market is significantly driven by increasing spending on worker safety and protective products coupled with rising awareness about the stringent safety rules and regulations.
- Military Personal Protective Equipment Market - The global military personal protective equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 23.55 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Focus of military agencies on increasing the safety & security of their soldiers and rapid technological advancement is expected to drive the demand for military PPE. Countries spending heavily on the military include the U.S., India, China, Russia, and the U.K., which together accounted for around 62% of the global military expenditure.
Browse through Grand View Research's Smart Textiles Industry Research Reports.
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.
Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.
Share this article