Law enforcement software market size to increase by USD 1,160.88 million: North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Enforcement Software Market by Deployment, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 9.7% and register an incremental growth of USD 1,160.88 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Law Enforcement Software Market 2023-2027

By region, the global law enforcement software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The availability of adequate IT infrastructure and the departmentalization of lawmakers' offices and enforcement agencies in the US and Canada are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The law enforcement software market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Altia Solutions Ltd: The company offers law enforcement software that helps in managing risk, right through to solving and prosecuting crimes, with its intelligence and investigation tools to drive results and change.

Lexipol

Microsoft Corp.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Omnigo

RELX Plc

Resolver Inc.

Saltus Technologies LLC

Subsentio LLC

Sumo Logic Inc.

USA Software Inc.

Software Inc. Oracle Corp.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the need for effective communication law enforcement, increasing demand for consolidated crime database, and process automation in law enforcement. However, the high implementation and maintenance cost is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample.

Market Segmentation

By deployment , the market is segmented into on premise and cloud based . The on premise segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

, the market is segmented into . The segment accounted for the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa . North America held the largest share of the market.

Calibration Management Software Market by Technology, Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The calibration management software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.69% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 91.28 million. The automation of the calibration process is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of software packages may impede the market growth.

Supply Chain Analytics Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The supply chain analytics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.07% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 10,121.6 million. The increased need to improve business processes is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as implementation challenges may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this law enforcement software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the law enforcement software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the law enforcement software market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the law enforcement software market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of law enforcement software market vendors

Law Enforcement Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1160.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Altia Solutions Ltd., Column Case Management, Computer Information Systems Inc., eFORCE Software, Harris Computer, Hexagon AB, International Business Machines Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lexipol, Microsoft Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Omnigo, RELX Plc, Resolver Inc., Saltus Technologies LLC, Subsentio LLC, Sumo Logic Inc., USA Software Inc., and Oracle Corp. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

