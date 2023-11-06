Law Enforcement Software Market to grow by USD 1.1 billion from 2022 to 2027, Need for effective communication boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The law enforcement software market by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), type (software and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the law enforcement software market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 1.1 billion. The need for effective communication drives the market growth during the forecast period. Law enforcement software solutions, comprising police dispatch software, record management software, prison management software, and automatic vehicle location (AVL) software, improve communication among law enforcement professionals. In addition, it can offer instant smartphone alerts to officers about emergency callers, routing details, and incident updates. Hence, such factors drive the market growth. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Law Enforcement Software Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge

High implementation and maintenance costs hinder market growth. There is a high cost associated with the cost of deploying on-premise law enforcement software solutions. In addition, the cost of law enforcement software solutions comprises the cost of software licensing, system design and customization, implementation, training IT staff, maintenance, and upgrades.

The law enforcement software market has been segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), type (software and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the on-premise segment is significant during the forecast period. On-premises law enforcement software offers various advantages including complete control and authorization over critical data to end-users. In addition, the data is highly secure without any third-party interference. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Geo Segment -

North America accounts for 37% of the global market during the forecast period. There is a significant penetration of the law enforcement software market in North America especially in the US and Canada. In addition, law enforcement agencies in the region have significantly increased investments in technologies such as law enforcement software. In addition, several law enforcement agencies in the region, including DHS and DEA, have adopted law enforcement software. Hence, such factors drive the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the law enforcement software market:

Accenture Plc, Altia Solutions Ltd., Column Case Management, Computer Information Systems Inc., eFORCE Software, Harris Computer, Hexagon AB, International Business Machines Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lexipol, Microsoft Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Omnigo, RELX Plc, Resolver Inc., Saltus Technologies LLC, Subsentio LLC, Sumo Logic Inc., USA Software Inc., and Oracle Corp.

Law Enforcement Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

