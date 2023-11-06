Law Enforcement Software Market to grow by USD 1.1 billion from 2022 to 2027, Need for effective communication boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The law enforcement software market by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), type (software and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the law enforcement software market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 1.1 billionThe need for effective communication drives the market growth during the forecast period. Law enforcement software solutions, comprising police dispatch software, record management software, prison management software, and automatic vehicle location (AVL) software, improve communication among law enforcement professionals. In addition, it can offer instant smartphone alerts to officers about emergency callers, routing details, and incident updates. Hence, such factors drive the market growth. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Law Enforcement Software Market 2023-2027
Market Challenge 

  • High implementation and maintenance costs hinder market growth. There is a high cost associated with the cost of deploying on-premise law enforcement software solutions. In addition, the cost of law enforcement software solutions comprises the cost of software licensing, system design and customization, implementation, training IT staff, maintenance, and upgrades.

The law enforcement software market has been segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), type (software and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The market share growth by the on-premise segment is significant during the forecast period.  On-premises law enforcement software offers various advantages including complete control and authorization over critical data to end-users. In addition,  the data is highly secure without any third-party interference. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Geo Segment - 

  • North America accounts for 37% of the global market during the forecast period. There is a significant penetration of the law enforcement software market in North America especially in the US and Canada.  In addition, law enforcement agencies in the region have significantly increased investments in technologies such as law enforcement software. In addition, several law enforcement agencies in the region, including DHS and DEA, have adopted law enforcement software. Hence, such factors drive the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the law enforcement software market:

Accenture Plc, Altia Solutions Ltd., Column Case Management, Computer Information Systems Inc., eFORCE Software, Harris Computer, Hexagon AB, International Business Machines Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lexipol, Microsoft Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Omnigo, RELX Plc, Resolver Inc., Saltus Technologies LLC, Subsentio LLC, Sumo Logic Inc., USA Software Inc., and Oracle Corp.

The blockchain technology in BFSI market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 67.84% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 48,213.34 million

The enterprise information management (EIM) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.01% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 88.02 billion

Law Enforcement Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.7%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1.1 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

9.6

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

