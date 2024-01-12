Law Enforcement Software Market to grow by USD 3.13 billion by 2027; The need for effective communication to drive the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law enforcement software market is estimated to grow by USD 1.16 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. Law enforcement software streamlines tasks including report writing, investigative casework, police dispatching, evidence tracking, and crime analysis, offering support to police and lawmakers. The need for effective communication is a key factor driving market growth. This drive impacts the proliferation of Police Records Management Systems, Crime Analytics Software, Body-worn Camera Solutions, Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) Software, License Plate Recognition (LPR) Technology, Mobile Data Terminals (MDT), Evidence Management Software, Facial Recognition Technology, Predictive Policing Tools, Biometric Identification Systems, and Incident Reporting Software. These innovations emphasize the significant role of seamless communication in advancing law enforcement technology and services.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Law Enforcement Software Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a Free sample report

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Law Enforcement Software Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Deployment (On premise and Cloud based) and type (Software and Services).

The market share growth by the on premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. Law enforcement software delivers several advantages, e.g. complete control and authorization for crucial data to end users at the premises based on the fact that it requires in-house hardware and significant investment in the form of software licenses, law enforcement is more expensive than cloud computing.

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the law enforcement software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global law enforcement software market.

North America is estimated to account for 37% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the major contributors to the market in the region. The availability of adequate IT infrastructure, as well as the Departmentalization of Parliament's Offices and Enforcement Agencies in the USA and Canada is a primary driver for market growth within this region.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Free Sample Report

Law Enforcement Software Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trend

The use of social media for law enforcement is a major trend in the market. This trend is manifest in Emergency Response Software, GIS Mapping for Law Enforcement, In-Car Video Recording Systems, Records and Information Management, Social Media Monitoring Tools, Crime Scene Management Software, Background Check and Screening Software, Computer Forensics Tools, Community Policing Software, and Jail Management Systems. Leveraging social media for investigations, community engagement, and real-time information exchange is transforming law enforcement software strategies, amplifying their effectiveness and relevance.

Significant Challenge

High implementation and maintenance costs are significant challenges restricting market growth. This hurdle impacts Electronic Ticketing Systems, Threat Assessment Software, Police Training and Simulation Software, Patrol and Incident Reporting Software, Cybercrime Investigation Tools, Digital Evidence Forensics, Surveillance System Integration, Gunshot Detection Software, Criminal Intelligence Software, and Case Management Solutions. These expenses are a barrier to widespread adoption and upgrades, potentially impeding the market's growth despite the technological advancements and critical functionalities these solutions offer.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, and challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a Free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Law Enforcement Software Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Law Enforcement Software Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the Law Enforcement Software Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Law Enforcement Software Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Law Enforcement Software Market companies

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The email security market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.25% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,672.58 million.

The Lawful Interception (LI) Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.62% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 7,518.23 million.

Law Enforcement Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Altia Solutions Ltd., Column Case Management, Computer Information Systems Inc., eFORCE Software, Harris Computer, Hexagon AB, International Business Machines Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lexipol, Microsoft Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Omnigo, RELX Plc, Resolver Inc., Saltus Technologies LLC, Subsentio LLC, Sumo Logic Inc., USA Software Inc., and Oracle Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio