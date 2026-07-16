Law Firm Business Development Program Generates More Than $9.3 Million in Revenue and 17,900% ROI in Under 12 Months

CHICAGO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New participant data from Apochromatik's RealBD Business Development Academy suggests that structured business development training can generate substantial financial returns for law firms while improving attorney confidence, relationship-building skills, and business development performance.

Data collected from participating law firms found that an investment of less than $100,000 in a pilot cohort produced more than $9.3 million in new revenue within 12 months — representing a documented return on investment of more than 17,900% and a 46% increase in average year-over-year revenue growth among participating attorneys.

The findings contribute to a growing conversation within the legal industry about the measurable business impact of attorney business development programs and the role structured training plays in helping lawyers generate new client opportunities and revenue.

The participating attorneys generated measurable client origination that translated directly into revenue growth for the firm while also reporting significant improvements in key business development and leadership competencies.

Among the reported outcomes:

950% increase in confidence in using LinkedIn to attract clients and referral sources

129% increase in relationship-building skills

113% increase in approaching business development with a growth mindset

110% increase in understanding emotional intelligence

"Too often, attorney business development training focuses on tactics without addressing the underlying skills that drive sustainable growth," said Amy M. Gardner, former law firm partner and CEO of Apochromatik. "RealBD was built on the belief that business development is a learnable skill and that attorneys can dramatically improve their results when provided with practical tools, coaching, accountability, and a structured process."

"One of the most significant findings was the change in attorney perceptions," said Keith R. Sbiral, Co-Founder and President of Apochromatik. "They came to realize business development isn't an innate talent that only certain attorneys possess. Nor does it require hundreds of hours to produce meaningful results. In fact, for many attorneys the total hours spent on business development decreased while the results dramatically increased. Best of all, the results have continued long after the first cohort concluded, demonstrating that RealBD creates lasting change and long-term business development results."

About Apochromatik

Apochromatik helps law firms develop stronger rainmakers through business development training, coaching, and leadership development programs designed specifically for attorneys and legal professionals. Learn more at https://www.apochromatik.com/.

About RealBD

RealBD is Apochromatik's attorney business development framework that integrates leadership development, emotional intelligence, relationship-building, strategic planning, coaching, communication, and practical business development skills into a structured, measurable development experience.

SOURCE Apochromatik