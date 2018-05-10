Law Firm Donating Gifts to the Elderly in Need in the Cleveland Area

Tittle & Perlmuter will offer free guides with advice on choosing a nursing home and what the Nursing Home Bill of Rights is. Staff will volunteer at St. Augustine's at BINGO Night with seniors, and at Second Harvest to help pack boxes of food for families, which include seniors in the community. These organizations take care of elderly residents daily, and Tittle & Perlmuter's office wants to assist them in their efforts.

Additionally, the law firm is offering a chance for the entire community to give back through a sponsorship opportunity. Individuals who are interested can sign up to sponsor a free gift for an elderly individual in the community at http://eepurl.com/dp51Ob. They can choose from gifting a puzzle, movie, or book, and leave an optional message. The sponsorship is free, as Tittle & Perlmuter will purchase the gifts. The office also teamed up with the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging to help distribute gifts to residents throughout the community. Anyone who sponsors a gift will receive an email with where the gifts go and photos of the donations!

Tittle & Perlmuter hopes to raise awareness for organizations who care for elderly residents and advocate for quality healthcare and safety for individuals in the Greater Cleveland communities.

Tittle & Perlmuter, founded in 2015, is a personal injury law firm based in Cleveland, with additional offices in Elyria and Lakewood. The firm's focus is on cases involving medical malpractice, nursing home abuse and neglect, and catastrophic injury cases, such as brain and spinal cord injuries.

Community members interested in sponsoring a free gift for a resident can sign up through a contact form at http://eepurl.com/dp51Ob.

Questions about the community sponsorship opportunity can be directed to Carolyn Pippin by emailing carolyn@tittlelawfirm.com

