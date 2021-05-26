Law Firm Donation Eliminated Over $14.5 Million Of Medical Debt For Distressed Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Litigation Law Group (NLLG) announced that $48,000 of its total holiday donation of $50,000 to RIP Medical Debt (https://ripmedicaldebt.org/) was used to purchase and forgive $14,561,804.62 of medical debt claimed from 6,746 needy individuals in 37 Oklahoma counties. NLLG directed $2,000 of its donation to help with the campaign by the First United Methodist Church of Ada to purchase and retire medical debt for financially distressed residents in south central Oklahoma.

Founded in 2014, RIP Medical Debt rapidly has become the leading nonprofit organization tackling the medical debt crisis in the country:

RIP Medical Debt identifies, buys, and then forgives unpaid medical debt owed by financially distressed families and individuals.

On average, every $1 donated to RIP Medical Debt can be used to purchase and forgive $100 in medical debt.

donated to RIP Medical Debt can be used to purchase and forgive in medical debt. RIP Medical Debt was able to stretch NLLG's direct donation even farther than average, with every $1 used purchasing more than $300 in medical debt on average.

The biggest impacts of NLLG's donation were felt in Garvin County, where $4.4 million of debt was eliminated for over 1100 needy residents, Pottawatomie County, where $3.3 million of debt was forgiven, Canadian County, where $2.5 million of debt was erased for nearly 1600 residents, and Oklahoma County, where nearly $2.3 million in debt was purchased and forgiven for more than 1600 residents.

NLLG's $2,000 donation to the campaign of the First United Methodist Church of Ada helped the Church eliminate over $3.8 million in medical debt for over 1300 Oklahomans in a five-county area of south central Oklahoma. The Church's campaign eliminated another $1 million in medical debt for needy residents in Garvin County, as well as $1 million in medical debt in both Pontotoc and Seminole Counties.

In the seven years since it was created, RIP Medical Debt has managed to purchase and forgive nearly $3 billion in medical debt. To learn more about RIP Medical Debt, and to learn who qualifies for debt forgiveness, visit https://ripmedicaldebt.org/faq/who-qualifies-for-debt-forgiveness/.

NLLG's founder, James Sears Bryant of Enid, Oklahoma, stated: "I was thrilled to learn about the tangible impacts of our donations for Oklahoma families. We helped pay off an average of $2,158 in debt for over 6700 Oklahomans. Unpaid medical debt is one of the leading causes of personal bankruptcies in the U.S. This debt creates tremendous stress for families and individuals. We wanted to make a donation during the holidays that was consistent with NLLG's mission and which provided significant debt relief for Oklahomans. RIP Medical Debt was the right organization to do that."

About NLLG : Established in 2014, NLLG represents consumers in debt settlement programs when they are sued by credit card companies. To date, NLLG has helped consumers across the U.S. with over $1 billion in claimed credit card debt save over $300 million on those claims. You can learn more about NLLG at https://www.nationlit.com/.

Questions ? Contact Mark Grossman, Chief Executive Officer of NLLG, at 405-605-8469 or [email protected].

SOURCE National Litigation Law Group

Related Links

nationlit.com

