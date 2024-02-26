Law Firm Growth With Cardinal Concepts

DENVER, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Concepts is a legal marketing agency that specializes in helping divorce and family law firms all over the country grow and scale their practices through their legal marketing services. Additionally, Cardinal Concepts is one of the only legal marketing agencies that remains in charge of their own family law firms, US Legal Groups , which consist of firms in Colorado, Nebraska, and New Mexico. Colorado Legal Group is the newest of these practices and probably the most impressive. Six years ago, Colorado Legal Group opened its doors in Denver and quickly became one Denver's top divorce and family law firms. This ultimately led owner and CEO of US Legal Groups and Cardinal Concepts, David Crum, to begin looking into expanding Colorado Legal Group to service more areas of Colorado. Brent Harkins, CMO and Co-Founder, of Cardinal Concepts put in the market research to determine additional locations for Colorado Legal Group to open its doors.

In 2023, Colorado Legal Group opened two new offices in Colorado Springs and Grand Junction, as well as doubled the number of employees, with the help of Cardinal Concepts. This allowed David to double his revenue for Colorado Legal Group in just one year to eight-figures. In 2024, Colorado Legal Group will open a fourth office location in Fort Collins and US Legal Groups will expand into a fourth state. Cardinal Concepts helps law firms all over the United States attract new clients and create a more streamlined intake practice with a tech stack built specifically for law firms, which really makes a huge difference. Don't take our word for it, Cardinal Concepts' clients vouch for this strategic approach themselves, "We have been working with Brent and David for 2 years now for our family law firm marketing. Everyone at Cardinal Concepts has been professional, reliable, kind, and effective. They have not only helped us with lead generation, but also with implementing a new CRM and upleveling our intake process." - Lauren M. Fair, Partner of Fair Cadora .

Cardinal Concepts helps set divorce and family law firms throughout the United States up for long-term growth and success. They only partner with one law firm per city to ensure they are not working with the competition, unlike other legal marketing agencies. If you're looking to grow your firm in 2024 reach out to Cardinal Concepts and secure your client spot , before your competition does.

