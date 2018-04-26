Law Firm Harvey & Binnall Launches User-Focused Website

In particular, the firm wanted the new website to showcase the value it adds to a client's situation, explaining not merely the services offered but how it provides information that will be useful. For instance, blog posts are in specific service area sections so that a visitor can read about not merely what this does but what emerging issues mean to clients. Harvey & Binnall anticipates adding a new post approximately every week to the blogs. Roughly once each month the firm will inform clients and other contacts what was published over the previous 30 days through an e-communique.

Binnall also insists that the site reflect a key difference between the firm and other litigation attorneys.

"Something that sets us apart as litigators," he explains, "is that we prepare for every case assuming it will go to trial."

Even though most disputes settle long before they reach court, Binnall says the firm's approach to preparing aggressively means that it can achieve better settlements for clients on terms that serve their interests. It also means that the other side – whether an attorney in private practice or a government prosecutor – knows that the firm's attorneys will draw a line and say "This far, and no further."

The corollary benefit of handling files this way is that if the matter does end up in court, the firm's lawyers are more than ready to present a client's story thoroughly and, in a way, that a judge and jury can understand and accept.

Harvey & Binnall works in seven main areas of legal disputes: Business and commercial litigation; employment law; white collar criminal defense; privacy law; civil rights and liberties; political law; and alternative dispute resolution. It serves clients in Virginia and the District of Columbia as well as in other jurisdictions around the country.

