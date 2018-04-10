Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Announces Its Participation in SelectUSA to Facilitate Immigration and Job Growth

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HAYMAN-WOODWARD PLLC, the rising Immigration and Business Advisory law firm with offices in Washington, D.C. and Miami, has announced its recent participation with SelectUSA, a government program that facilitates job growth and foreign investment in the US. Through a series of personalized one-on-one sessions for prospective individuals and businesses looking to expatriate to the States, the firm continues to solidify its presence abroad and strengthen its position and business relationship with the US government.

Held in four cities throughout Brazil: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre and Recife, the firm provided its expertise on immigration and the differences between different visa programs that provide a pathway to entering into the US and a snapshot of the services that HAYMAN-WOODWARD offers.

"During SelectUSA we had the opportunity to speak about the importance of growth, while educating the audience about immigration," said Leonardo Freitas, Managing Business Partner of HAYMAN-WOODWARD. "It was a chance to understand the needs and opportunities of bilateral collaborations between investors and governments, as well as private sector projects available for foreign direct investors," he said.

ABOUT HAYMAN-WOODWARD PLLC

HAYMAN-WOODWARD PLLC is an Immigration and Business Advisory law firm, located in the heart of Washington DC. The company is one of the most prestigious international law firms in the United States supporting companies and individuals in their challenges to build value across borders. HAYMAN-WOODWARD PLLC offers professional and personalized advice to clients and partners, in areas such as expatriation, international trade, tax and fiscal consulting and government liaison and business advisory services. HAYMAN-WOODWARD PLLC assists different target groups such as big and small companies, families, and individuals with every step of the expatriation and relocation process. The legal team in each jurisdiction assists clients with visa management, the logistics team help with the transportation, safe passage and delivery of household goods, while the Family Office group takes care of all the other needs, including taxation, schools, legal and any other ancillary needs.

