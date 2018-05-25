Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Curates Talent for Much-Needed Job Sectors That Boost the US Economy

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HAYMAN-WOODWARD PLLC, the leading Immigration and Business Advisory law firm based in Washington D.C. with its 95 percent success rate in helping those smoothly expatriate to the US, has announced its unique insight on how immigration ultimately bolsters the US economy.

The firm has noted how there is a paucity of talent in several employment categories, such as education, commerce, science, health and many others. HAYMAN-WOODWARD identifies those with exceptional talent to successfully expatriate and acclimate to a marketplace that requires a particular job set.

"The US need for talent in some specific sectors has only increased in recent years. As we enter a new era of businesses and innovations, curating talent from abroad is extremely important," said Leonardo Freitas, Managing Business Partner of HAYMAN-WOODWARD.

On the other hand, the number of highly qualified professionals from other countries who were not aware they could qualify for a Green Card—based on their exceptional abilities and expertise encountered in the sciences, arts or business—have been increasing in the United States.

"We are fully committed to assist qualified immigrants to come to the US. HAYMAN-WOODWARD's 95 percent success rate shows that we have been helping to bring the right people," said Miguel Risch, Attorney Senior Partner. "Their presence in the US job market not only helps to fill the current talent gap, but also contributes a lot to boost the US economy," added Risch.

ABOUT HAYMAN-WOODWARD PLLC

HAYMAN-WOODWARD PLLC is an Immigration and Business Advisory law firm, located in the heart of Washington DC. The company is one of the most prestigious international law firms in the United States supporting companies and individuals in their challenges to build value across borders. HAYMAN-WOODWARD PLLC offers professional and personalized advice to clients and partners, in areas such as expatriation, international trade, tax and fiscal consulting and government liaison and business advisory services. HAYMAN-WOODWARD PLLC assists different target groups such as big and small companies, families, and individuals with every step of the expatriation and relocation process. The legal team in each jurisdiction assists clients with visa management, the logistics team help with the transportation, safe passage and delivery of household goods, while the Family Office group takes care of all the other needs, including taxation, schools, legal and any other ancillary needs.

