Law Firm helps People and Companies selling on Amazon hurt by ABH Pharmaceutical Recall

People and companies that sell products on Amazon lost their ability to sell products on Amazon based on false allegations that their products were subject to recall. ABH Pharmaceuticals, a manufacturer, erroneously included dozens, if not hundreds of Amazon Sellers in a recent recall issued as a result of a consent decree between ABH Pharmaceuticals and the Eastern District of New York. In addition to sales being stopped, many Amazon Sellers are losing money because Amazon is using the Sellers' money to issue refunds for products improperly included in the recall.

Rob Segall, Esq., Rosenbaum Famularo's Arbitration Department's Managing Attorney stated that, "rather than carefully specifying the brands recalled, ABH recalled nearly 900 brands, many never used ABH as a manufacturer or are otherwise completely unrelated to the recall."

CJ Rosenbaum, Esq, a founding member of the firm stated that, "it seems that Amazon stopped the sale of hundreds of products and also falsely notified customers that the products they purchased were subject to the recall when they were not. Adding insult to injury, Amazon uses Sellers' money to provide refunds for products that are 100% outside the recalls."

A video about the ABH recall can be viewed by clicking here.

CJ Rosenbaum stated that "our team has helped multiple Amazon Sellers get their businesses back and stop wrongful refunds by demonstrating that the products were never recalled…that Amazon's customers are safe."

Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C., is a law firm based in Long Beach, New York that helps people and companies that sell products on Amazon.com and other Amazon websites around the world. The firm has staff in New York, and Shenzhen and Yiwu, China.

CJ Rosenbaum, Esq.

CJR@AmazonSellersLawyer.com

212-256-1109

SOURCE Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C.

