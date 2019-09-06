Law Firm Kisling, Nestico & Redick (KNR) Announces the Retirement of Partner Robert Redick

"Robert has been an invaluable resource for lawyers and staff at KNR given his industry knowledge, experience, and successful advocacy for our firm's clients," said John Reagan, senior partner, KNR. "He will be missed by everyone, staff and leadership alike. Fortunately, he was always willing to mentor those around him so we're confident we will be able to move forward in a seamless fashion. We wish Robert the best in his future endeavors."

Redick co-founded Kisling, Nestico & Redick in 2005 with Gary Kisling and Rob Nestico. They believed they had the proper vision for a firm whose first and only goal would be, and remains, to help injured people get the fairest settlements possible. During his 13 years with the firm, Redick fought for clients to hold insurance companies accountable for their actions. He also oversaw the firm's daily financial operations and assisted with other management functions.

"My fondest memory of working at KNR throughout its 13-year history is seeing how our vision came together and how we created such an outstanding law firm," Redick said. "Going from six people in one office in Fairlawn to now nearly 170 attorneys and staff at 11 locations across Ohio is quite an accomplishment. I've also had the privilege to help families who are coping with the loss of loved ones. Seeing how appreciative they are of our work really makes you realize the impact you're making every day."

Reflecting about what he will miss most, Redick says it's "the case work, teamwork and how we helped the community. But, mostly I'll miss the people. The people at KNR are the finest anywhere and their dedication and hard work has made us what we are today."

While Redick will be missed, his career transition began over a year ago as the Partners worked closely with him to shift his cases to other attorneys and reassign his administrative duties.

Redick is also grateful to have helped foster the firm's culture of giving back to the community. The firm's attorneys and employees have raised/contributed more than $375,000 for local charities and organizations over the past five years. In 2019, KNR started a yearlong campaign called KNR Cares About Kids, which includes 12 months of good deeds focused on helping organizations that serve children. "My favorite activity is the turkey giveaway each Thanksgiving where we give away 1,000 turkeys," said Redick. "To see the smiles on a family's faces and know you have helped them have a more enjoyable holiday is the greatest gift."

For more information, visit the Kisling, Nestico & Redick website or call 1-800-HURT-NOW.

About Kisling, Nestico & Redick: Kisling, Nestico & Redick provides sophisticated injury law representation to clients throughout Ohio. The firm has gained a reputation as one of the state's leading personal injury firms due to a combination of personal service, inside knowledge of the insurance industry, and extensive legal experience. Founded in 2005, the firm has 11 locations, 37 attorneys and 146 support staff dedicated to seeking justice for victims injured in accidents.

SOURCE Kisling, Nestico & Redick

Related Links

https://www.knrlegal.com

