Law Firm Launches Department to Help Black Owned Businesses and Black Owned Brands: Sell More on Amazon & Protect Intellectual Property Amazon
Jul 28, 2021, 13:32 ET
LONG BEACH, N.Y., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm behind AmazonSellersLawyer.com, created a department focused on helping Black Owned Businesses & Black Owned Brands thrive on Amazon.com.
"Succeeding on Amazon has two components: getting and keeping more sales and stopping counterfeiters on Amazon," says founding partner CJ Rosenbaum.
To help Black Owned Businesses & Black Owned Brands, the firm hired Marke Sutton and is utilizing its' YouTube channel to provide information to Black Owned Businesses & Black Owned Brands. CJ Rosenbaum states that "I believe we have more information on Black Owned Businesses and Brands doing better on Amazon than any other website on earth including:
- How to sell more products on Amazon
- How to avoid having their Amazon Seller accounts suspended
- Stopping intellectual property violations on Amazon, and
- Building & protecting Black Owned brands on Amazon."
Marke Sutton states, "We are in a unique position to help black business owners thrive in the e-commerce marketplace, and with Covid pandemic, the timing is perfect."
About Rosenbaum Famularo and Segall P.C.
Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C., is a law firm based in Long Beach, New York, dedicated to helping people and companies that sell products on Amazon.com and other Amazon websites around the world. The firm has staff in New York, Florida, North Carolina and in China.
Marke Sutton, 516-310-5966
AmazonSellersLawyer.com
Rosenbaum Famularo & Segall, P.C.
138A East Park Avenue
Long Beach, NY 11561
SOURCE Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C.
