Law Firm Maier Gutierrez & Associates Relaunches Brand With Innovative Campaign

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Maier Gutierrez & Associates celebrates a decade in business as a boutique Las Vegas-based law firm in 2021, founding partners Jason Maier and Joseph Gutierrez relaunch their brand with a new marketing campaign designed to stand out within the local market. The law firm boasts a winning streak for its clients in multiple practice areas, including personal injury, business disputes, employment matters, and legal malpractice. Maier Gutierrez & Associates also holds a record-breaking $2.2 billion judgment, the largest in Nevada history.

"We founded Maier Gutierrez & Associates almost ten years ago after years of working in large, corporate law firms," stated Maier. "We brought with us the litigation expertise of a big law firm and coupled it with a tenacious commitment to fighting for our clients' interests, in and out of the courtroom."

Gutierrez added, "We are very proud of what we have achieved on behalf of our clients. As we approach our 10-year anniversary, we wanted to highlight our work for our clients, proven results, and history of strong settlements through a compelling marketing campaign that strengthens our brand in the valley."

The branding and digital marketing agency BrandSpa created the marketing campaign to relaunch the law firm's brand within the highly competitive Las Vegas legal market with the theme: "justice is not a game."

"Maier Gutierrez & Associates is one of the most respected and reputable law firms in Las Vegas," said Felipe Parra, BrandSpa Executive Creative Director. "Our challenge was to clearly articulate their fervor for the law and their clients while establishing a strong narrative to elevate their brand and emphasize their record of success."

"Justice is the most powerful expression of humanity," the television ad says. "Success is defined by a winning streak, not internet likes or shiny artifacts. People's lives are not a game. This is the difference between an empty promise and a powerful settlement… The shortest battle happens when you are ready to win. The wise choices you make at your most vulnerable time, define how strong you're going to be the rest of your life."

To view or download the new MGA ads created by BrandSpa, please visit https://bit.ly/3oCf72S.

For more information on Maier Gutierrez & Associates, visit www.mgalaw.com or follow the law firm on Facebook, Instagram , or Twitter.

About Maier Gutierrez & Associates

Maier Gutierrez & Associates is a Las Vegas-based litigation law firm with a history of providing the highest quality legal services to a variety of individuals and corporations. Founded in 2011, Maier Gutierrez & Associates brings a rare mix of big firm experience and resources along with small firm personal attention to each client. The law firm has a proven record of success, including the largest judgment in Nevada history, as well as a highly respected reputation for tirelessly advocating on behalf of their clients to bring them the best results while providing a new level of personal service. Maier Gutierrez & Associates represents clients in virtually every area of civil litigation, including the areas of personal injury, business and employment law, product liability, and legal malpractice. www.mgalaw.com

