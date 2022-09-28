Law Firm Management Software Company GrowPath Will Demonstrate Exclusive Features at TLU 2022

GrowPath Brings Analytics, Patented Features to TLU Las Vegas

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TLU attendees can soon discover the powerful tools GrowPath offers to help them find, sign, and settle more cases with less work. Case management software firm GrowPath will be attending the Trial Lawyers University (TLU) event October 26-29 in Las Vegas, NV.

TLU's conference aims to help trial lawyers connect, learn, and succeed. Conference attendees can see GrowPath's tools, like a standalone Marketing ROI Dashboard, enable firms to make every marketing dollar count to get more intakes. Proprietary tools like Lead Scoring identify the cases they want most, and automation helps sign them fast.

"We understand the impact of marketing ROI on the firm's bottom line. The Marketing ROI Dashboard is a way to see the results of the firm's marketing and use those dollars more effectively," said GrowPath CEO Neal Goffman.

"You can see what marketing campaign is generating calls, predict the quality of cases from those calls, sign the ones you want, and then customize your marketing strategy to make it a replicable process. It's just a smarter way to do things, and GrowPath is the only case management software that does it," added Goffman

To learn more about GrowPath's software offerings, attendees can stop by the GrowPath booth and see how its all-in-one case management software delivers marketing analytics. Schedule a demo today or schedule to discuss at TLU here.

About GrowPath

GrowPath is a cutting-edge legal case management software delivering industry-leading solutions for personal injury law firms. By partnering with GrowPath, in addition to the benefits of using a market leading platform, firms get access to some of the best and most creative minds in the industry. From the individuals leading our company to those working closely every day with our clients, we have years of real-world expertise building successful plaintiffs' firms. GrowPath is empowering firms to boost revenue by improving the efficiency of the services they deliver. To learn more, visit GrowPath.com.

