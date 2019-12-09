Law Firm Messner Reeves LLP Announces Addition of Esteemed Denver Appellate Attorney, David H. Yun

DENVER, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 1, 2019, David H. Yun joined Messner Reeves LLP as a partner. Throughout his career, Mr. Yun has concentrated his practice on appeals and complex litigation with an emphasis in the areas of health care, medical malpractice, and legal malpractice litigation. Mr. Yun has distinguished himself as an outstanding appellate advocate. He has now been appointed to the Colorado Court of Appeals, effective February 29, 2020.

"I am beyond thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the outstanding lawyers at Messner Reeves before I take the bench," said Yun. "The team at Messner Reeves have been extremely supportive and have made my transition easy. Although I have enjoyed practicing law for the last 26 years, I have always wanted to serve on the appellate bench, and I am deeply honored that Governor Polis selected me to serve on the Court of Appeals."

Mr. Yun has argued over 100 appeals before the Colorado Supreme Court, the Colorado Court of Appeals, and the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit. He is listed in the Best Lawyers of America in the appellate section, has been named a Super Lawyer in the appellate practice area, has been named as a top lawyer in appellate law by the 5280 Magazine, and has an AV Rating (the highest rating) from Martindale Hubbell. He is a fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America. He is also a member of the Colorado Civil Jury Instructions Committee.

Aside from his law practice, Mr. Yun has written and lectured in the areas of First Amendment and civil rights. He has co-authored several prominent law journal articles. He has written op-ed columns about issues of race and civil rights and has taught constitutional law and contracts at a local college.

During his tenure at Messner Reeves, Mr. Yun will join Partner Kendra Beckwith as a leader of the Appellate Practice Group. Ms. Beckwith appears in state and federal appellate courts across the country and focuses her practice on issues and appeals, helping to shape the record in the lower courts and brief and argue cases in the appellate courts. ­­

