Law Firm Messner Reeves LLP Opens Utah Office and Attorney Torben Welch Returns

"I am thrilled to be returning to Messner Reeves and to serve the business community in Salt Lake City, the Silicon Slopes area, and those throughout the Intermountain West," said Welch. "Personal matters took me away from Denver in early 2017, and I was unsure if and when I would be able to return to Messner Reeves. I was thrilled when the opportunity to expand Messner Reeves into the Salt Lake community was presented because I truly believe in this firm's philosophy and client first mentality, something I am excited to bring to Utah."

Messner Reeves now operates offices in Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York City, Rancho Cucamonga, San Jose, and now Salt Lake City. Messner Reeves strong organic growth over the past five years is a direct result of the firm's entrepreneurial spirit and unique culture.

Founding Partner and CEO Bryant "Corky" Messner explained, "Our growth is almost entirely client-driven, as a result of our entrepreneurial and client development-focused culture. Our strategic expansion allows us to provide comprehensive legal services to businesses of all sizes across the country. We are very thankful to have Torben re-join our firm, he has always embraced our unique culture, and is an impeccable example of our core values; he is entrepreneurial, extremely hardworking, and overall an exceptional attorney."

Welch's practice focuses on complex business and commercial transaction in the corporate, real estate, finance, and sports industries. Duties include enterprise strategic planning, assets acquisitions, contract and lease negotiation, regulatory compliance, corporate governance, independent investigations, dispute resolution, etc.

