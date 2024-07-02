Law Firm Nicholas & Tomasevic investigating and alleges Snyder's-Lance Fails to Pay Massachusetts Distributors Properly

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicholas & Tomasevic, LLP, a leading law firm in labor and employment class action litigation, is investigating whether Snyder's-Lance, a Campbell Soup subsidiary in charge of delivering snack products to local retail outlets, properly compensates its Distributors. Snyder's classifies these workers as "independent contractors," but many courts and legal standards call this practice into question.

According to Nicholas & Tomasevic, Snyder's avoids basic wage obligations to its distribution workers by improperly classifying them as "independent" despite the controls the company has over them and their central role within its food distribution business. The firm has spent most of the last decade addressing similar misclassification issues against other direct-store-delivery companies like Flowers Foods, Inc. and similar companies.

For more information, please contact Nicholas & Tomasevic at (619) 325-0492 or visit https://nicholaslaw.org/.

CONTACT:

Shaun Markley

225 Broadway, 19th Floor

San Diego, CA 92101

(619) 325-0492 Telephone

[email protected]

SOURCE Nicholas & Tomasevic