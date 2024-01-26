Law Firm Seeking Witnesses for Truck Accident Case in Bridgewater NJ

News provided by

RAM Law

26 Jan, 2024, 17:53 ET

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RAM Law is actively seeking witnesses to a recent truck accident that occurred on January 16, 2024, at 21 Finderne Ave in Bridgewater. The incident involved a tractor-trailer crashing into a home and trapping a woman inside who sustained severe injuries. RAM Law has filed an emergent application in Somerset County Superior Court, Docket number is SOM-L-111-24, requesting that the Court order the tractor trailer, the driver's cell phone and other relevant evidence be preserved.

Continue Reading
A 2012 Mack Truck, tractor-trailer was driving north on Finderne Avenue when it crossed over the solid double yellow lines into the southbound lanes. The truck then hit a 2006 Ford Ranger driving in the opposite direction on Finderne Avenue. The truck continued driving north in the southbound lanes when it left the road and hit several parked vehicles and a house at 21 Finderne Ave.
A 2012 Mack Truck, tractor-trailer was driving north on Finderne Avenue when it crossed over the solid double yellow lines into the southbound lanes. The truck then hit a 2006 Ford Ranger driving in the opposite direction on Finderne Avenue. The truck continued driving north in the southbound lanes when it left the road and hit several parked vehicles and a house at 21 Finderne Ave.
A 2012 Mack Truck, tractor-trailer was driving north on Finderne Avenue when it crossed over the solid double yellow lines into the southbound lanes. The truck then hit a 2006 Ford Ranger driving in the opposite direction on Finderne Avenue. The truck continued driving north in the southbound lanes when it left the road and hit several parked vehicles and a house at 21 Finderne Ave.
A 2012 Mack Truck, tractor-trailer was driving north on Finderne Avenue when it crossed over the solid double yellow lines into the southbound lanes. The truck then hit a 2006 Ford Ranger driving in the opposite direction on Finderne Avenue. The truck continued driving north in the southbound lanes when it left the road and hit several parked vehicles and a house at 21 Finderne Ave.

RAM Law is representing the injured parties and is urging anyone who witnessed the accident or has information related to the incident to contact Tyler Hall, RAM Law Attorney representing the victim, at 908-448-2560 or [email protected]. Eyewitness accounts are critical in building a comprehensive understanding of the events leading up to the accident.

Key Details of the Accident:

  • Date: January 16, 2024
  • Time: 12:07pm
  • Location: 21 Finderne Ave.
  • Description: A 2012 Mack Truck, tractor-trailer was driving north on Finderne Avenue when it crossed over the solid double yellow lines into the southbound lanes. The truck then hit a 2006 Ford Ranger driving in the opposite direction on Finderne Avenue. The truck continued driving north in the southbound lanes when it left the road and hit several parked vehicles and a house at 21 Finderne Ave. The occupant of the building, a 63-year-old Bridgewater woman, was trapped in the building and rescued by police officers on the scene.

Importance of Witnesses: If you were present at the scene or have any information, photographs or video related to the accident, we encourage you to step forward and assist in the pursuit of justice.

How You Can Help:

  • If you witnessed the accident, please contact RAM Law immediately.
  • If you have any photos, videos, or other documentation related to the incident, please share them with us.

Contact Information:
RAM Law
Tyler Hall, Partner at RAM Law
[email protected]
908-448-2560

RAM Law appreciates the community's cooperation and dedication to ensuring a fair and just legal process. Together, we can make a difference in seeking justice for the victims of this unfortunate accident.

About RAM Law
RAM Law is a reputable law firm specializing in personal injury cases. We have a department dedicated to truck crash litigation. Our team of Board Certified Truck Accident Attorneys are committed to assisting our clients in obtaining the best possible outcome in their cases. The firm has a proven track record of securing favorable outcomes for those who have been wrongfully injured.

SOURCE RAM Law

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.