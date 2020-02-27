Law Firm Teaches Brands How to Protect Sales on Amazon in New Orleans on March 4th and 5th, 2020

CJ Rosenbaum will provide brand protection tools specifically developed to stop counterfeit sales on Amazon. CJ Rosenbaum will share inside information about brand protection on Amazon obtained through unauthorized interviews of Amazon's staff in India, working with thousands of online retailers and brands and other sources. Attendees at the New Orleans event will learn how to write warranties that provide legitimate and effective grounds to stop people and companies from stealing their brand's sales.

CJ stated that "…two huge goals will be addressed:

Effectively preventing anyone from selling your products under the US First Sale Doctrine, and;

How to get Amazon to pay attention to your intellectual property rights."

In addition to CJ Rosenbaum's Brand Protection courses, Nicole Leinbach Reyhle,

RetailMinded.com, is providing attendees with The Retail Lab where Amazon thought leaders will provide insight into making more money in the online retail industry.

Click here for a video outlining CJ Rosenbaum's presentations.

Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C., is a law firm based in Long Beach, New York that helps people and companies that sell products on Amazon.com and other Amazon websites around the world. The firm has staff in Long Beach, New York, and Shenzhen and Yiwu, China. The firm has published six books specifically focused on selling products and intellectual property rights on Amazon.

CJ@AmazonSellersLawyer.com / 1-877-9-Seller

SOURCE Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C.

Related Links

www.amazonsellerslawyer.com

