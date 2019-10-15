Law Firms Improve Marketing Response Rates with Vanity Phone Numbers

According to the American Bar Association, there are 1.3 million practicing lawyers in the U.S. and more than two-thirds are in private law firms with ten or fewer attorneys. When you factor in that most consumers don't need legal help until they experience some kind of life event, it's clear why law firms look for every opportunity they can to stand out and increase inbound inquiries. Savvy law firms choose custom phone numbers to improve brand awareness, increase marketing response rates, and connect with more prospective clients.

Highlights from the legal phone number report:

68% of law firms securing a custom number select an easy-dial pattern.

1 out of 10 numbers contain exhausted area codes such as 212 ( New York City ) and 305 ( Miami ).

) and 305 ( ). The most common subsector for vanity phrases is personal injury attorneys, with variations on the word HURT or INJURY.

The median price for numbers sold to law firms was $425 , with a range of $99 to over $10,000 .

Mainetti & Mainetti PC is a RingBoost client who works hard to keep inbound volume up. "People are curious if they have a case, and a phone call is the most efficient way to figure it out," states Michael Mainetti. "If we can spend a few minutes on the phone, we can sort out the details and ask questions. A phone call allows us to compassionately advise clients of their options."

To learn more about custom phone number buying patterns in the legal sector visit: https://www.ringboost.com/blog/selecting-the-best-number-for-your-law-firm/

