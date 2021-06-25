Law Firms Investigating South Florida Building Collapse

MIAMI, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan & Morgan and Saltz, Mongeluzzi & Bendesky are investigating and exploring potential legal action regarding last week's collapse of a highrise condo building in Surfside, Florida.

The firms are currently speaking with family members of those impacted by the tragic incident. Officials said 55 of the 136 apartments in Champlain Towers South Condos on Collins Avenue collapsed early Thursday morning. Four people are confirmed dead, while 159 are still unaccounted for.

"The families and individuals affected by this tragedy deserve justice, but more than anything right now, they need answers," said attorney Rene Rocha of Morgan & Morgan. "We are actively investigating what caused the building to collapse, if there were warning signs beforehand that were missed or ignored, and if the system of building codes and regulations, meant to prevent these kinds of disasters from happening, failed. We are working tirelessly to uncover answers and will hold all those responsible for this tragic catastrophe accountable for their actions and inactions to the fullest extent of the law."

Morgan & Morgan and Saltz, Mongeluzzi & Bendesky collectively have tens of thousands of hours of experience in collapse cases, and are currently co-lead counsel for a lawsuit arising from the Hard Rock

Hotel collapse in New Orleans. The firms have also litigated the FIU bridge collapse, the Market Street Building Collapse in Philadelphia, the Tropicana garage collapse in Atlantic City, and other building collapse cases.

