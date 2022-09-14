Law firms Reich & Binstock LLP and Barton Law Group to help Camp Lejeune veterans and family members seek justice for injuries caused by toxic exposure to contaminated water

-Service members and civilians were exposed to toxic water at North Carolina's Camp Lejeune from 1953 to 1987, causing health issues for them and their families.

-These health issues include various types of cancer, Parkinson's Disease, birth defects, and other serious and often deadly medical conditions.

-Signing of the PACT Act on August 10th finally gives victims the right to pursue financial compensation for damages

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston law firms Reich & Binstock LLP and the Barton Law Group seek long-awaited justice for Marine veterans and others who were exposed to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune military base in North Carolina from 1953 to 1987, including any of their family members who suffered birth defects or health issues as a result of that exposure.

President Biden signed the PACT Act on August 10th, allowing for those victims to pursue compensation by removing prior constraints under North Carolina law. The toxic substances found in the contaminated wells included dangerous chemicals such as benzene, vinyl chloride (VC), trichloroethylene (TCE), and perchloroethylene (PCE).

"All of these substances can be linked to serious health issues," said attorney Dennis Reich of Reich & Binstock. "Just looking at the effects of any one of these is horrific; take vinyl chloride, for example. The National Cancer Institute tells us that exposure can lead to an increased risk of liver, brain, and lung cancers, as well as lymphoma and leukemia. TCE can cause birth defects . The dreadful effects on these families are occurring over generations."

Anyone who lived and worked at Camp Lejeune and subsequently suffered an illness or injury from the contaminated water may be entitled to compensation and should contact Reich & Binstock immediately.

"We have extensive experience in handling these types of toxic tort cases, as well as birth injury and MDL, or Method Detection Limit, cases," Reich said. "Victims need this type of expertise on their case so they can finally, after all these years, get the justice they deserve and hopefully give their families some hope of a better future. They also need someone who cares. We fight these fights passionately because what happened to our service members and innocent civilians is wrong. Their lives are forever changed because for years, the government didn't care. We care, and now it's our turn to go to work for them."

Reich emphasized that anyone who thinks they may be eligible for compensation can call them for a free, no-obligation consultation, at 1-866 LAW 2400, or through their website at www.reichandbinstock.com .

About Reich and Binstock

For more than 30 years, Reich and Binstock has handled complex personal injury and pharmaceutical injury cases that require a high degree of discretion and skill. We value the relationships we build with our clients. We believe the better we understand your personal and legal needs, the better job we can do as attorneys working for your best possible outcome. Our attorneys will work with you every step of the way, from your initial consultation through the successful conclusion of your case.

Media Inquiries

Christine Haas, Haas Communications

[email protected]

(512)751-1592

SOURCE Reich & Binstock, LLP