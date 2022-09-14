Law Office of David P. Shapiro Named Winner of 2022 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest (BBB) has named the Law Office of David P. Shapiro a winner of the 2022 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics in San Diego County. This distinguished award honors businesses that go above and beyond to operate with integrity and raise awareness about marketplace trust.

Law Office of David P. Shapiro lawyers accepting BBB award for Ethics for 2022 in San Diego David P. Shapiro, Managing Partner of the Law Office of David P. Shapiro

"We couldn't be more thrilled to announce we are the proud recipient of a Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics," stated David P. Shapiro, Managing Partner of the firm. "I was blessed to have grown up with great role models who instilled in me the power to always do the right thing, even when doing so may not be the most popular or most financially beneficial thing to do at least not in the short term. I consider myself even more blessed the past few years to have assembled a team of lawyers and assistants who all share in that belief."

"Honesty builds trust, which is a vital aspect in the success of a business. For 25 years, BBB has been recognizing outstanding companies in San Diego County for their solid commitment to doing things the right way and we are so proud of our 2022 winning businesses," said Shelley Bradley, Director of Signature Events for BBB Serving the Pacific Southwest.

All finalists completed an evaluation where they demonstrated their commitment to ethics and trust in four categories: Character, Culture, Customers and Community. "Our firm's slogan is 'We help good people regain control of their future when charged with a crime,' which is very true," said David. "But we are most proud of not only being able to deliver excellence to our clients, but equally if not more so to be able to create a positive and lasting impact to the San Diego community beyond criminal defense. For us, the uniform is always on, and we welcome that privilege."

For more information on BBB Torch Awards for Ethics visit torchawards.bbbcommunity.org .

About Law Office of David P. Shapiro

San Diego's Law Office of David P. Shapiro helps good people regain control of their future when charged with a crime. ®. Having earned over 300 Five-Star reviews from former clients, the award-winning team of attorneys and assistants provide honest answers, clear explanations, and unparalleled service. They are frequent media contributors as legal experts on platforms such as NBC News, The Los Angeles Times, ABC News, The Washington Post and Court TV. Their mission statement is to always deliver excellence and create a positive and lasting impact to the San Diego community beyond criminal defense. The firm prides itself on the work they do for the community, via fundraisers, donations of money and time, with programs such as Second Chance, Genesis Recovery, The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Andre Reed Foundation for Literacy. They have been consistently recognized as one of the fastest growing law firms in the country per Law Firm 500. To learn more about the Law Office of David P. Shapiro visit www.DavidPShapiroLaw.com

Media Contact:

For additional information, please contact David Shapiro at (619) 295-3555 or via email at [email protected]

SOURCE Law Office of David P. Shapiro