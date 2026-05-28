Law Office of Dawn Getty Sutphin Founder Appointed Director of University of Delaware Trust Management Program

FOLSOM, Pa., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Delaware appoints Dawn Getty Sutphin, Esquire, as its new Director of Trust Management Minor. In 2017, under the leadership of Jennifer Zelvin McCloskey, Esquire, the founding Director of the Trust Management Program, The Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics became the first AASCB-accredited business school to launch a minor in trust management. The University of Delaware partnered with trust industry professionals to build a curriculum that equips undergraduate students with the academic, technical, and professional skills needed for careers in trust administration immediately upon graduation. The trust industry continues to provide significant support to the program, and since its inception, the program has graduated approximately 200 students with the minor, with graduates working in Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York, among other states.

Dawn Getty Sutphin, Esquire

Ms. McCloskey stepped aside as Director of the program at the end of 2025 to create The Peak Trust Certificate Program, a Professional and Continuing Studies Program at University of Delaware designed for professionals working in or transitioning to trust management careers. Upon Ms. McCloskey's departure from the undergraduate program, the University appointed Dawn Getty Sutphin, Esquire, as her successor.

With more than 30 years of legal experience, Dawn Getty Sutphin brings a strong background in tax, estate planning, probate and trust-related matters. She holds a J.D. and an LL.M. in taxation. Before joining the University of Delaware, Sutphin served as an adjunct professor at Lancaster Bible College for ten years. Ms. Sutphin will continue to serve individuals and families through her private law practice while also stepping into a new full-time faculty role at the University of Delaware's Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics. While serving as Director, Ms. Sutphin will also provide instruction on business law, legal issues of trust and fiduciary entities, and fiduciary income tax, and will facilitate the program's Capstone Course, an experiential learning opportunity where students apply and integrate and integrate knowledge gained through prior coursework and internships guidance from industry professionals. While this new role marks an important step in her academic career, Sutphin's ongoing estate planning practice remains a central part of her work and professional purpose.

"Estate planning, probate, and trust management require the ability to piece things together in a logical way while reducing tax consequences and keeping the client's wishes and best interests at the center of the process." said Sutphin. "Every client's situation is different, and building relationships with the client is essential. Continuing to practice law allows me to help families directly while also helping students connect what they learn in class to the real world."

For Pennsylvania and New Jersey clients, Sutphin's ongoing private practice means continued access to an attorney who understands both the technical and personal sides of estate planning. For students, it means learning from a professor who is not only teaching legal concepts, but also applying them in active practice.

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SOURCE Law Office of Dawn Getty Sutphin