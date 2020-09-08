Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine Named to Inc 5000 for Third Year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine, a leading personal injury Florida law firm, announced today it has ranked No. 4565 on Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This is the third time that The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine has been recognized.

The list provides unique insight into the most successful private companies within the American economy. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for a third consecutive year is a testament to the steadfast work of our team and our commitment as a company to helping our clients take back control of their lives," said Marc Anidjar, Co-founder & Senior Partner at The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine.

Anidjar and Co-founder Glen Levine established the personal injury law firm in 2005. Since then, they have expanded throughout Florida, with offices in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Naples, Jacksonville, and Orlando. Together, the Law Offices of Anidjar and Levine have won more than $450 million in damages for their clients.

The Fort Lauderdale-based law firm has experienced exponential growth in recent years, having been featured on the INC 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list in 2018, 2019, and most recently, 2020. They have opened a new office in Orlando and have added several attorneys to their already impressive team

"Since our inception, our priority has always been to help our clients and community. We knew that by making it our daily goal, profits would follow," said Glen Levine, Co-founder & Senior Partner at The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine. "Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 again just further shows that companies can do good while also doing well.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF ANIDJAR & LEVINE:

The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine brings years of experience successfully representing Florida clients in personal injury and criminal defense law. With offices in Fort Lauderdale, Naples, Jacksonville, and West Palm Beach, their team consists of experienced lawyers, investigators, and medical/legal support experts to achieve the optimal results for their clients. Founded by Marc Anidjar and Glen B. Levine, the company stands by its mission to help those in their community and defend their rights. For more information, please visit www.anidjarlevine.com.

