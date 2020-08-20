Law Offices of Brad Jackson Attorneys in Dallas Named Among Best in U.S.

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas attorneys Brad Jackson and Cheryl Mann of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson once again have earned selection in The Best Lawyers in America based on their expertise and experience in civil lawsuits.

Mr. Jackson, who is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, is named in the 2021 guide to the country's top attorneys for the fifth consecutive year in recognition of his work in commercial litigation.

Ms. Mann claimed her sixth consecutive Best Lawyers listing following nominations from other attorneys based on her track record for clients in personal injury cases.

The annual Best Lawyers guide includes less than 5 percent of the attorneys in the U.S. The only way to be included is to be nominated by lawyers who represent clients in the same types of cases.

Since Mr. Jackson and Ms. Mann were last named in Best Lawyers, The Law Offices of Brad Jackson was selected to the 2020 Best Law Firms list of the country's leading firms. Mr. Jackson additionally was named to the annual Texas Super Lawyers list of the state's best lawyers and the Best Lawyers in Dallas by the publishers of D Magazine.

Mr. Jackson and Ms. Mann focus their practice on business disputes and commercial litigation, contract disputes, shareholder and partnership litigation, fiduciary litigation, denial of commercial insurance claims, probate and trust litigation, professional malpractice cases, serious personal injuries and wrongful death, and other areas. Committed to the ideal that justice should be equally available to people from all walks of life, the firm represent clients from a variety of cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds.

Based in Dallas, The Law Offices of Brad Jackson provides decades of experience representing clients in Texas and across the nation. Brad Jackson is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm handles practically every type of business dispute, as well as cases involving serious personal injury and wrongful death. To learn more, visit http://www.bradjackson.com.

For more information, please contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or [email protected].

SOURCE Law Offices of Brad Jackson

Related Links

http://www.bradjackson.com

