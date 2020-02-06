Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick Selected by Expertise to be Among One of the 2020 Best Criminal Defense Firms in Santa Ana
Feb 06, 2020, 08:33 ET
SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick is pleased to announce that they were recently named by Expertise.com as one of the Best Criminal Defense Firms in Santa Ana. Expertise is an organization that aims to serve the general public by compiling a list of the best local experts in any given field and location. Their listings are affected by a business' reputation, credibility, experience, availability, as well as professionalism. The Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick has been recognized by their peers, clients and other industry leaders as being an authority in their field that meets these selective standards. We are pleased to announce their inclusion on this esteemed list.
Attorney Douglas Borthwick, the founding manager and partner of Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick, noted "We are pleased to be included in this list of Best Criminal Defense Firms in Santa and we look forward to continuing to serve this community in the future."
