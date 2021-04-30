Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick Selected by The American Institute of Trial Lawyers as Best Law Firm for 2021

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick has been selected to join the American Institute of Trial Lawyers as Best Law Firm for 2021. We would like to recognize this firm's outstanding accomplishments as one of the Best Law Firms in the U.S. Less than 2000 law firms nation-wide have been selected to become members of the American Institute of Trial Lawyers Best Law Firm.

The American Institute of Trial Lawyers is an invitation only professional organization composed of premier law firms and trial attorneys from each state. These law firms and attorneys exemplify the best qualities and qualifications. Each law firm must meet stringent qualifications and show through their standing with the local bar and reviews from their clients that they are the best. Selection is based on a thorough multi-phase process which includes peer nominations and third-party research. Each law firm must be in good standing with their local compliance organization. Membership is extended to only a select few in each state and/or region.

Douglas Borthwick is also AV PREEMINENT RATED by Martindale-Hubbell. This is the highest possible attorney peer review rating in both legal ability and ethical standards.

Attorney Douglas Borthwick has further achieved a "SUPERB" Rating from Avvo, the highest evaluation given by the nationally acclaimed attorney rating agency.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: personal injury law, family law, criminal law, and general civil litigation practice.

Mr. Borthwick is a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. When not practicing law, he is active in his Church and spending time with his adored grandchildren.

"Douglas Borthwick has served as "of counsel" for the Law Offices of Blomberg, Benson, & Garrett for at least the past 15 years. He is a great asset for the firm as a legal consultant and trial attorney. His value to the firm is irreplaceable and we are blessed to have his talent at our disposal when needed."—David Garrett, Esq., Owner and Managing Partner, Blomberg, Benson & Garrett

To learn more about Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick, visit www.borthwicklawyer.com.

Also visit: https://calbizjournal.com/attorney-douglas-borthwick/

Also visit: https://www.acq-intl.com/issues/2018-Leading-Adviser-Supplement/32/

