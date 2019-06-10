Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick Selected for 2019 Riverside Small Business Excellence Award

RIVERSIDE, Calif., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick has been selected for the 2019 Riverside Small Business Excellence Award in the Personal Injury Law classification by the Riverside Small Business Excellence Awards Program.

President and owner, Douglas Borthwick is an AV®Preeminent™ attorney who maintains a boutique litigation and transactional law firm in Santa Ana, California, with additional branch offices in Riverside and Rancho Cucamonga. Douglas Borthwick offers more than two decades of experience helping both individual and corporate clients with personal injury law, workers' compensation, family law, estate planning and wage disputes. Learn more at: www.borthwicklawyer.com. Mr. Borthwick maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

The success of this firm is founded on persistence, dedication, and a strong moral and spiritual conviction. Mr. Borthwick is passionate about service and the art of lawyering.

Mr. Borthwick is particularly proud of his AV®Preeminent™ certification from the Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Ratings system. A distinction given to approximately 10 percent of practicing attorneys, the designation is bestowed as a result of confidential opinions expressed by members of the Bar and Judiciary. In addition to judging legal ability, this system also evaluates an attorney's general ethics, ensuring that any AV®Preeminent™ certified attorney meets the most rigorous, peer-reviewed standards of excellence and ethical behavior.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2019 Riverside Small Business Excellence Awards Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Riverside Small Business Excellence Awards Program and data provided by third parties.

About the Riverside Small Business Excellence Awards Program

The Riverside Small Business Excellence Awards recognizes outstanding small businesses that serve the Riverside area. Each year, our selection committee identifies businesses that we believe have achieved outstanding marketing success in their local community and business classification.

Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value. These are small businesses that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Riverside area a vibrant and vital place to live.

The Riverside Small Business Excellence Awards was established to reward the best of small businesses in Riverside. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to award the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

