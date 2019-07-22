Law Offices of Frank L. Branson Honored with Prestigious 2019 Elite Trial Lawyers Award

DALLAS, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Law Journal has honored The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson as a top law firm in the nation for product liability litigation based on the firm's large jury verdicts and track record of excellence going back more than three decades.

The firm founded by Frank L. Branson was chosen for the prestigious Elite Trial Lawyers award based on exceptional product liability litigation work. The award was presented at a reception in New York on July 18. The firm was honored as part of a three-way tie in the product liability category.

The NLJ recognition follows a string of high-profile legal victories for Mr. Branson and his team, including:

A $242 million product liability jury verdict against Toyota in August 2018 . Jurors agreed Toyota was grossly negligent for failing to correct or warn consumers about seatback design flaws in the Lexus ES 300. The award included $144 million in punitive damages awarded a Dallas family whose two young children suffered serious injuries in a collision. The verdict was recognized as the No. 1 product liability verdict in Texas in 2018.

product liability jury verdict against Toyota in . Jurors agreed Toyota was grossly negligent for failing to correct or warn consumers about seatback design flaws in the Lexus ES 300. The award included in punitive damages awarded a family whose two young children suffered serious injuries in a collision. The verdict was recognized as the No. 1 product liability verdict in in 2018. A $10.9 million jury verdict resulting from the crash of a charter bus en route to the Choctaw Casino & Resort in Oklahoma . The 2016 verdict was affirmed on appeal and settled recently. The firm represented the estate and children of an 83-year-old woman who was killed in the accident. The verdict was awarded to Mr. Branson's client and a second victim who was represented by separate counsel and who joined the case as an intervenor.

jury verdict resulting from the crash of a charter bus en route to the Choctaw Casino & Resort in . The 2016 verdict was affirmed on appeal and settled recently. The firm represented the estate and children of an 83-year-old woman who was killed in the accident. The verdict was awarded to Mr. Branson's client and a second victim who was represented by separate counsel and who joined the case as an intervenor. Mr. Branson also has won multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements in all types of transportation crashes. He has been recognized for top verdicts multiple times by VerdictSearch and the NLJ – four alone in the last six years.

"I feel honored every day to have the opportunity to put our clients on a level playing field with corporate America," said Mr. Branson. "The results we've been able to secure reflect decades of hard work and our team of great lawyers."

The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson represents clients in cases involving complex product liability, catastrophic injury, commercial air crashes, professional negligence, and business torts. To learn more about the firm visit http://www.flbranson.com.

