Law Offices of Gary R Carlin APC Files Huge Class Action Lawsuit Against Robinhood

The lawsuit continues to allege that Robinhood failed to provide duty of care to their customers, violated consumer protection laws, and that they purposefully harmed their customers positions in GameStop Corp and other associated stock, such as Blackberry, LTD, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Nokia Oyj, and Naked Brand Group Ltd.

The case is 3:21-cv-00167, Nordeen et al v. Robinhood Financial LLC et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by the Law Offices of Gary R Carlin APC, a Long Beach based law firm.

If you have suffered losses or damages by Robinhood's practices and would like to join the class action, or if you have any questions, please contact the Law Offices of Gary R Carlin APC by e-mail at [email protected] or through their website at: classactionlawsuitrobinhood.com

SOURCE Law Offices of Gary R Carlin APC

