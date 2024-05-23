Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that it has commenced an investigation of potential claims against the board of directors of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ("Live Nation" or the "Company") (NYSE: LYV) concerning whether the board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to Live Nation shareholders.

If you still hold Live Nation shares purchased before November 2023, have information or would like to learn more about this matter, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

[email protected]

www.howardsmithlaw.com

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith