Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving Presents Chicago Family Law Judge Helaine Berger at Legal Seminar Series

The seminar featured Hon. Helaine L. Berger (Ret.) as its keynote speaker who lectured on "Mediating the Family Law Case." Judge Berger served 19 years as a judge in the Cook County Circuit Court's Domestic Relations Division and the Child Protection and Juvenile Justice Departments.

Maureen A. Gorman, a highly successful and respected family law and matrimonial attorney with a winning track record, lectured on "The New Illinois College Expense Statute." Gorman's lecture highlighted the recent and significant changes made to the law on college expenses in Illinois and how these changes are affecting Illinois families.

The Kallow CLE Seminar Series has had great success since its inception in 2014. The Kallow Seminar Series provides crucial legal education to family law attorneys and other professionals looking to expand their legal knowledge.

About the Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving, Ltd.

Matrimonial attorney Jeffery M. Leving is internationally renowned for his dedication to safeguarding children and reuniting them with their fathers. He is a pioneer in the Fathers' Rights movement and founded the Fatherhood Educational Institute in Chicago, which seeks to eliminate father absence.

Leving has written several acclaimed books. His latest book, How to be a Good Divorced Dad, was praised by President Obama, who said, "Thank you for your commitment to ensuring that fathers play a role in their children's lives." Leving's many professional achievements and accomplishments have been recognized by government leaders (including three U.S. Presidents), private industry and his peers. The Illinois House of Representatives honored Leving "for his work in safeguarding the rights of fathers and protecting the welfare of children and families in this State" and for his "hard work, integrity, and dedication for the people of the State of Illinois."

