Law Offices of John David Hart Announces 24th Consecutive Texas Super Lawyers Selection

Attorney John David Hart extends a record of peer-recognized excellence spanning more than two decades, solidifying his reputation as one of Fort Worth's most decorated personal injury litigators.

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For individuals and families navigating serious personal injury matters, trust and proven expertise are paramount. The Law Offices of John David Hart announces that John David Hart has achieved Super Lawyers recognition as a Top Rated Personal Injury Attorney in Fort Worth, Texas, for an extraordinary 24th consecutive year, a distinction maintained from 2003 through 2026. This sustained acknowledgment underscores a career dedicated to consistent advocacy and legal excellence. To learn more about Mr. Hart's practice and commitment to clients, please visit https://hartlaw.com/

Sustained Excellence in Fort Worth Texas Legal Advocacy

"If we take care of the client, everything else takes care of itself," said Founder John David Hart .

This multi-decade selection to Super Lawyers is not merely an annual award; it represents a continuous endorsement by Mr. Hart's legal peers, reflecting a career built on consistent performance. Super Lawyers employs a rigorous, patented selection process involving peer nominations, independent research, and a blue-ribbon panel review, ultimately identifying no more than five percent of attorneys in each state. This enduring recognition, coupled with an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell, a perfect 10.0 score on Avvo, and dual certifications in Civil Trial Law and Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, establishes a verifiable standard of legal proficiency.

A Trusted Resource for Injured Individuals

For prospective clients facing critical legal decisions, over two decades of Super Lawyers selection provides meaningful reassurance. This independent verification of trust and excellence is particularly crucial for those navigating the legal process for the first time after a catastrophic injury , trucking accident, or wrongful death. Mr. Hart's record, spanning over 30 years of experience and licensure across multiple states and federal courts, including the United States Supreme Court, reinforces his standing when litigating against well-resourced corporate defendants and insurance carriers. His practice areas include catastrophic personal injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, medical malpractice, and product and premises liability. Mr. Hart earned his undergraduate degree from Baylor University in 1978 and his Juris Doctor from Baylor University School of Law in 1981.

The Law Offices of John David Hart remains dedicated to providing diligent and effective legal representation for injured individuals and families throughout Texas and beyond. Further details on the firm's services can be found at https://hartlaw.com/practice-area/

The Law Offices of John David Hart is a Fort Worth, Texas-based personal injury law firm dedicated to fighting for individuals who have been harmed by the negligence or recklessness of others. Founded on the belief that corporations and individuals must be held accountable when they place profit or carelessness above human safety, the firm represents clients in a broad range of serious and complex matters, including catastrophic personal injury, trucking accidents, wrongful death, medical malpractice, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, dangerous drugs and devices, and product and premises liability. Attorney John David Hart and his team bring an unyielding commitment to helping clients rebuild their lives after life-altering events. The Law Offices of John David Hart is located at 5750 Edwards Ranch Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76109. For more information, visit https://hartlaw.com/

SOURCE Law Offices of John David Hart