Law Offices of Randolph Rice Voted Best Criminal Defense Firm

"This ranking is meaningful because it speaks to the top-notch service that is the foundation of our firm," says founder Randolph Rice. "We work tirelessly every day to provide the best outcomes for our clients, beginning with 24/7 access and strategically advising our clients every step of the way. It's exciting to know that these votes are endorsements from satisfied clients. It's also gratifying to know that we earned votes from other attorneys who see us in action and respect the way we fight for our clients."

The Daily Record is a print and online publication known as Maryland's trusted source for business, legal and government news. The annual Reader Rankings seek out nominations from the public and allow readers to vote once for a top choice in each category. The Reader Rankings are seen as a direct measure of a law firm's success among clients and peers because advertising does not factor into the outcomes. The purely vote-driven designation sets the Reader Rankings apart from other accolades that may be influenced by other factors.

"The Daily Record's business and legal professionals are proud of the outstanding businesses they work with and support throughout the state of Maryland," The Daily Record publisher Suzanne Fischer-Huettner said. "Our readers voted, and we are excited to reveal the 2018 Reader Rankings honorees. We will celebrate all of these companies at a celebration in late July. Thanks to our readers who participated in this nominations and voting process."

