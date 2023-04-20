Law Offices of Ronald J. Resmini wins $800,000 for woman hurt at Applebee's

NEW BEDFORD, Mass., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Ronald J. Resmini, Accident & Injury Attorneys, Ltd., are proud to announce their recent success on behalf of a client who suffered injury after slipping and falling on a wet floor at an Applebee's restaurant in Massachusetts' South Coast region. While the defense offered $45,000 prior to trial to settle the case, partner Adam Resmini and his client instead took it to trial in New Bedford Superior Court, securing a judgment of $550,000 plus interest, an award totaling approximately $800,000.

On October 9, 2016, the client was dining at the restaurant with her husband and her two grandchildren. She and her granddaughter decided to use the ladies' room before driving back home for the evening. As the client opened the door and entered the ladies' room, she suddenly slipped on standing water and fell. It had been raining heavily for most of the day. It was later learned that there was a leak in the restroom ceiling coming from burn holes and voids in the roof. The water dripped down through a plastic lighting fixture and pooled on the floor where the client fell.

The defendant claimed that they could not have been aware of the defective condition and therefore were unable to correct it. However, Resmini and his client were able to prove the lack of inspection policies both inside the bathroom and elsewhere on the property was negligent, resulting in the client's fall and severe injury, which required surgery to her back. The jury sided with the plaintiff 100%, awarding her fair compensation of nearly 18 times the amount the defense had offered as a settlement.

"This case was not only about accountability for what happened to our client that day, but validation for the client," Adam Resmini said. "Had Applebees been diligent in following their own policies, maintaining their structure appropriately, and/or documenting inspection protocols, this incident could have been prevented. We are grateful the jury rendered a fair verdict for our very deserving client after a seven-year battle for justice."

