Law Professor Predicts Trump Victory: 7 Reasons Trump Wins 2020
Oct 29, 2020, 09:57 ET
WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Victor Williams, a longtime Washington, D.C. attorney and law professor, predicts Donald J. Trump's reelection.
In 2016, Williams was one of the few to predict Trump's first unexpected win.
Prof. Williams states: "Trump should be graded on his historic first-term achievements for America."
Williams offers seven reasons for predicting Trump's 2020 victory:
1. TRUMP IS A PROMISE KEEPER:
Producing Jobs, Economic Growth, Deregulation, Tax Reductions, Energy Independence, Fair Trade, and Wage Growth for All.
2. TRUMP IS A "WARP SPEED" VIRUS FIGHTER:
Closed China Travel. Produced PPE Nationwide. Balanced Temporary Lockdown with Common-Sense & Genuine Empathy; Implementing "Operation Warp Speed" to bring therapeutics and vaccines "six times faster than ever done before in mankind's history."
3. TRUMP IS A POLITICAL DISRUPTOR:
Seeking Unity through Success; Winning Black & Hispanic Support; Instituting Criminal Justice Reform; and Directly Confronting China, Iran, North Korea.
4. TRUMP IS A PEACEMAKER:
Mandating US Troop Withdrawals; Requiring Allies' NATO Funding; Eliminating ISIS; and Brokering Middle East "Abraham Accords."
5. TRUMP IS A LAW ENFORCER:
Supporting Police; Ending Riots; Defending ICE; Securing Borders; and Building the Wall.
6. TRUMP IS A CONSTITUTIONALIST:
Appointing Originalist Judges; Protecting Free Speech, Religious Liberties, RKBA, & Separation of Powers; and Defeating an Illegitimate Impeachment Attainder.
7. TRUMP PRESENTS A BINARY CHOICE TO VOTERS:
A stark choice is thus presented between an energetic, innovative-businessman and a spent, shockingly self-serving, 47-year career-politician.
REMINDER: Two Constitutional Remedies for Corrupt Elections or Contested "Elector Slates." NOTE: Is a Trump-Harris Result Possible?
Williams warns about corruption of the initial Nov. 3rd result through dirty tricks like universal mail-in ballot dumping.
"Apart from court challenges, our Constitution provides more direct remedies for election fraud, corruption, or outright debacle." Williams reminds about:
DIRECT ELECTOR APPOINTMENTS BY STATE LEGISLATURES:
In Bush v. Gore, the Supreme Court affirmed that – even post-election -- state legislatures "can take back the power to appoint electors." Key swing states have Republican state legislatures. Governors may not contest.
117th CONGRESS RESOLVES "ELECTOR SLATE" CHALLENGES:
If "elector-slates" are successfully challenged in Congress on January 6th, the new House selects the President (state delegations have one vote). Trump wins with 26-plus state delegations. Less certain is the new Senate's separate selection of a Vice-President. Will Democrats flip the Senate? A Trump-Harris result is possible. Hold the giggles, please.
Williams concludes: "All elections matter 'bigtime' in 2020."
Victor Williams is 2016 Founder and Senior Counsel of "Law Professors for Trump" and is a former 2020 candidate for US Senate-Virginia.
