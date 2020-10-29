Law Professor Predicts Trump Victory: 7 Reasons Trump Wins 2020

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Victor Williams, a longtime Washington, D.C. attorney and law professor, predicts Donald J. Trump's reelection.

In 2016, Williams was one of the few to predict Trump's first unexpected win.

Prof. Williams states: "Trump should be graded on his historic first-term achievements for America."

Williams offers seven reasons for predicting Trump's 2020 victory:

1. TRUMP IS A PROMISE KEEPER:

Producing Jobs, Economic Growth, Deregulation, Tax Reductions, Energy Independence, Fair Trade, and Wage Growth for All.

2. TRUMP IS A "WARP SPEED" VIRUS FIGHTER:

Closed China Travel. Produced PPE Nationwide. Balanced Temporary Lockdown with Common-Sense & Genuine Empathy; Implementing "Operation Warp Speed" to bring therapeutics and vaccines "six times faster than ever done before in mankind's history."

3. TRUMP IS A POLITICAL DISRUPTOR:

Seeking Unity through Success; Winning Black & Hispanic Support; Instituting Criminal Justice Reform; and Directly Confronting China, Iran, North Korea.

4. TRUMP IS A PEACEMAKER:

Mandating US Troop Withdrawals; Requiring Allies' NATO Funding; Eliminating ISIS; and Brokering Middle East "Abraham Accords."

5. TRUMP IS A LAW ENFORCER:

Supporting Police; Ending Riots; Defending ICE; Securing Borders; and Building the Wall.

6. TRUMP IS A CONSTITUTIONALIST:

Appointing Originalist Judges; Protecting Free Speech, Religious Liberties, RKBA, & Separation of Powers; and Defeating an Illegitimate Impeachment Attainder.

7. TRUMP PRESENTS A BINARY CHOICE TO VOTERS:

A stark choice is thus presented between an energetic, innovative-businessman and a spent, shockingly self-serving, 47-year career-politician.

REMINDER: Two Constitutional Remedies for Corrupt Elections or Contested "Elector Slates." NOTE: Is a Trump-Harris Result Possible?

Williams warns about corruption of the initial Nov. 3rd result through dirty tricks like universal mail-in ballot dumping.

"Apart from court challenges, our Constitution provides more direct remedies for election fraud, corruption, or outright debacle." Williams reminds about:

DIRECT ELECTOR APPOINTMENTS BY STATE LEGISLATURES:

In Bush v. Gore, the Supreme Court affirmed that – even post-election -- state legislatures "can take back the power to appoint electors." Key swing states have Republican state legislatures. Governors may not contest.

117th CONGRESS RESOLVES "ELECTOR SLATE" CHALLENGES:

If "elector-slates" are successfully challenged in Congress on January 6th, the new House selects the President (state delegations have one vote). Trump wins with 26-plus state delegations. Less certain is the new Senate's separate selection of a Vice-President. Will Democrats flip the Senate? A Trump-Harris result is possible. Hold the giggles, please.

Williams concludes: "All elections matter 'bigtime' in 2020."

Victor Williams is 2016 Founder and Senior Counsel of "Law Professors for Trump" and is a former 2020 candidate for US Senate-Virginia.

