Law School Competitions Program Receives Impactful Donor Support

BOSTON, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Law | Boston recently received a sizable donation from the Colgan Foundation to support the school's Advocacy and Skills Competitions Program .

With this generous contribution—the first of its kind to fund this program—the law school will be able to expand upon existing teams, participate in additional competitions, and get more students involved. The program will also be renamed in the foundation's honor.

The Colgan Foundation was founded in 1995 to benefit athletic, scientific, and education causes. A decorated athlete in the sport of rowing, Sean Colgan knows first-hand that competing at the highest level helps in every aspect of your life.

"When Scott Brown approached me to support the Advocacy and Skills Competitions Program at New England Law, I immediately said yes. The power of competition, teamwork, inclusion, and work ethic are central beliefs of the Colgan Foundation. This fine program will advance these students both professionally and personally. " - Sean P. Colgan, Founder

Students at New England Law have ample opportunities to gain real-world experience early and often. Advocacy and skills teams enhance students' legal knowledge and provide valuable skills that carry over into their legal careers.

Teams at New England Law compete with top-tier law students from across the country in an array of legal interest areas. In recent years, teams have competed and won at national competitions, claimed first place in Oral Advocacy, and brought home major awards in Best Advocate, Best Oralist, Top Speaker, and Legal Briefs categories.

"I want to make our competitions program the best in the country," said Scott Brown, President and Dean of New England Law. "I want our students to be able to take advantage of every opportunity that comes with competitions, from networking with peers and potential future employers, to enhancing their resume and showcasing their skills on a local, regional, and national level."

