Law Schools Launch New Online Faculty Platform to Streamline Application Experience

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of American Law Schools (AALS), a nonprofit association of 179 member law schools, today announced a new faculty recruitment platform to enable candidates to seamlessly apply for open positions and institutions to easily review qualified candidates.

As the law school faculty hiring process evolves, there is growing interest from candidates and recruiters to streamline this experience and improve the hiring process.

Through a partnership with faculty recruitment platform Interfolio, AALS will provide candidates with an easy-to-use platform where they can upload their resumes and distribute them to law schools across the country. Schools can then use the same platform to review candidate resumes and qualifications and select who they would like to interview during the annual AALS conference. The platform will launch in spring 2020.

"In this changing law teaching landscape, it is critical for our member institutions to have access to a system that makes the application process easier for candidates and institutions alike," said Judy Areen, Executive Director of the Association of American Law Schools. "Through this partnership with Interfolio, law schools and prospective law faculty will have access to a platform that is specifically designed for academics and their needs."

The Interfolio platform allows candidates to display their teaching, research, and service accomplishments, such as published research. Through this new partnership, using the Interfolio platform, law school hiring committees will be able to seamlessly collaborate while reviewing candidates for open positions. Additionally, Interfolio's Faculty Search module can be customized by each institution to fit their unique workflows, ensuring that existing best practices remain in place.

"Representing the nation's top law schools, the Association of American Law Schools provides an important connection between law schools and scholars interested in their open academic positions," said Andrew Rosen, CEO of Interfolio. "With our platform, AALS can better support and streamline the application process for scholars while also helping its member institutions to review and recruit talent from across the world."

ABOUT INTERFOLIO

Founded in 1999, Interfolio is an education technology company based in Washington, DC, and offers the first holistic faculty information system to support the full lifecycle of faculty work—encompassing job seeking, professional accomplishment (in teaching, research, and service), evaluation success (in reviews, tenure, promotion, sabbatical), and beyond. All Interfolio software applications focus on faculty, with workflow tools to support shared governance processes; activity reporting solutions that support accreditation, decision making, and data analytics; and consumer offerings that provide portable, private dossier collection and curation for sharing with academics and others. Working with over 300 clients, Interfolio leads with vision and innovation, always focused on advancing faculty and their institutions. For more information about Interfolio, please contact team@interfolio.com or visit www.interfolio.com .

ABOUT AALS

The Association of American Law Schools (AALS), founded in 1900, is a nonprofit association of 179 member and 19 fee-paid law schools. Its members enroll most of the nation's law students and produce the majority of the country's lawyers and judges, as well as many of its lawmakers. The mission of AALS is to uphold and advance excellence in legal education. In support of this mission, AALS promotes the core values of excellence in teaching and scholarship, academic freedom, and diversity, including diversity of backgrounds and viewpoints, while seeking to improve the legal profession, to foster justice, and to serve our many communities–local, national and international.

