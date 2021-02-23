LawChamps lawyer search & matching platform powers innovation and communication to transform the complex and highly fragmented, multi-billion dollar legal industry

With 100 million legal matters a year, LawChamps addresses the biggest challenges consumers face: fear, choice & trust. Tweet this

"LawChamps is in the relationship business," affirms CEO, Drew Koven. "Our amazing customer service team is on the front lines listening and responding in real time to those who need lawyers for personal and business matters, right away. We use technology to streamline processes that enable us to support communications and connect people, not replace them. Many people are scared and don't know what to do, if or how a lawyer can assist them."

Registered attorneys use the platform to build their practices, reputations and trust with a positive online presence through their profiles, client ratings, reviews and website development.

"LawChamps helps attorneys outsource their business development needs and build their online brands so that they can focus on what they most want to do: help clients and practice law." - CLO Jennifer McGlone, practicing business attorney for 20 years

In tandem with the launch, the platform is kicking off its 'Find Me My Lawyer Challenge' for people seeking legal assistance. Users can enter by sharing why they require a lawyer, for personal or business matters. LawChamps will then select one winner for each category, across three categories (Business/Entrepreneurship, Family/Personal and Estate Planning/Power of Attorney) for a chance to win up to $5,000 dollars in subsidized legal services.

Access the contest at https://www.lawchamps.com/lawchamps-challenge.

"The integral core to my work is advocacy; making sure there is equity in the space of entrepreneurship, understanding the importance of owning your intellectual property and access to affordable legal representation to change criminal justice outcomes." – Mike Muse, CSO.

To learn more visit LawChamps.com or call 866-653-3017

About LawChamps:

LawChamps connects and protects people by simultaneously matching them with top lawyers as needed, on-demand for personal and business matters. There is no cost for consumers to use the platform. Potential clients select from verified lawyers with profiles, ratings, reviews and reputation management of their online presence, and pay fees to those they chose to work with. LawChamps partners include the Equal Justice Initiative and the American Bar Association.

