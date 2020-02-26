LAWCLERK Achieves Record Year of Growth in Revenue, Projects and Total Users

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LAWCLERK, the leading online marketplace for freelance lawyers, today announced record year-over-year revenue growth of 400%. In 2019, activity on LAWCLERK's site increased dramatically, with three times the number of projects and twice the number of active users compared to 2018. In addition, the scope, complexity and value of projects outsourced to freelancers grew substantially, marked by a sharp uptick in appellate work over the past year. This growth is in part due to the rollout of LAWCLERK's Dedicated Advisor program, giving users their own advisor to help them use and improve their practices with LAWCLERK.

"The business of law is changing right before our eyes and LAWCLERK is being used as a strategic catalyst to help solos and small law profit from the freelance model," said Greg Garman, CEO and Co-Founder of LAWCLERK. "Today, we're seeing projects upwards of $20,000 on our site, a sign of increasing confidence in our Lawclerks and the tools we've developed to streamline collaboration with hiring attorneys."

The success of LAWCLERK follows the introduction of new features designed to increase the platform's scalability, support more use cases, and make it faster and easier for attorneys to outsource large, complex projects. Platform enhancements like batch document processing, automation of recurring projects, instant peer reviews, and duplication features help hiring attorneys quickly modify the scope of projects as they escalate. LAWCLERK user satisfaction scores indicate that updates to the platform are paying off with 99% of completed projects either meeting or exceeding user expectations, and 81% of projects exceeding expectations.

"LAWCLERK makes it easy for me to build a consistent team of freelancers and control costs without increasing my overhead," said attorney Morris Fischer who runs a full-service employment and business law firm in the Washington DC and New York City metro areas. "As a small firm, I rely on my virtual team of Lawclerks to manage the ebbs and flows of my business so I can focus on delivering high-value counsel to clients at reasonable rates."

In recognition of LAWCLERK's innovative approach to transform the cost structure of the legal industry, the company was named a finalist for The American Lawyer's 2019 "Alternative Legal Service Provider of the Year" award. LAWCLERK was the only service aimed at solo lawyers and small firms among the five finalists.

LAWCLERK will attend ABA TECHSHOW in Chicago February 26 – 29. Attendees are invited to stop by booth # 808 to learn more about the online marketplace where attorneys go to hire freelance lawyers.

About LAWCLERK

LAWCLERK provides the only ABA-compliant, nationwide marketplace where attorneys can hire a freelance lawyer to help with any written legal work they would otherwise delegate to an associate or paralegal. The technology is built to comply with each state's ethical rules, and there are no sign-up fees or monthly fees – hiring attorneys simply post a project at the flat fee price they set. LAWCLERK provides the expertise of thousands of freelance lawyers skilled at performing a range of projects, from simple discovery responses to Supreme Court writ petitions. LAWCLERK was founded by three practicing lawyers and is privately held.

