LAWCLERK Launches New Features to Ease Outsourcing of Complex Legal Projects Amidst Rapid 400% Year-Over-Year Growth of Freelance Lawyer Marketplace

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LAWCLERK, the leading online marketplace for freelance lawyers, today announced new duplication and notification features to help attorneys easily outsource complex projects and 400% year-over-year growth of the marketplace based on total attorneys on the site, number of projects and revenue. Additionally, LAWCLERK's integration with Clio continues to gain traction, giving attorneys the flexibility to further streamline collaboration between hiring attorneys and law clerks. LAWCLERK will showcase these capabilities at the Clio Cloud Conference in San Diego, Oct. 21-22.

"We absolutely love that LAWCLERK and Clio have partnered to provide such a valuable tool for our law firm," said Vincent Van Ho, Owner of the Law Office of Vincent Van Ho, P.C.. "The tasks of project coordination, task management and time capturing are much easier with the integration between the two platforms. By using Clio's addition of LAWCLERK, our office saves significant time on these tasks so we can spend more time devoted to the crux of our business - practicing law."

Greater Scalability and Support for More Use Cases

Duplication enables attorneys to instantly replicate assignments to a set of freelancers by posting multiple projects with the same or similar instructions at the push of a button. Hiring attorneys simply auto-fill a prior project's information, then reuse it a number of different ways when posting new ones.

Automate Recurring Projects

For law firms that specialize in a particular area of law, the ability to duplicate instructions is a time-saving resource for recurring projects like demand letters. Instead of cutting and pasting or rewriting instructions for each project, attorneys instantly include the same project instructions time and time again with ease.





Peer Reviews: Poll the LAWCLERK audience

LAWCLERK puts a talented pool of freelancers right at your fingertips to spot-check issues or review for any missing arguments. Get a second set of eyes to read opposing party's motion and memos on who wins the argument and why. Hiring attorneys can poll a variety of freelancers in an instant by posting the same project multiple times.

LAWCLERK puts a talented pool of freelancers right at your fingertips to spot-check issues or review for any missing arguments. Get a second set of eyes to read opposing party's motion and memos on who wins the argument and why. Hiring attorneys can poll a variety of freelancers in an instant by posting the same project multiple times.





Batch Document Processing

What does a busy, solo attorney do when they suddenly get 25,000 pages of documents produced by opposing counsel? LAWCLERK's duplication feature allows busy attorneys with large-scale projects to divide and conquer. Just put the documents into batches, create a matrix with instructions for the document review, and post each batch as a project to get them quickly reviewed.

What does a busy, solo attorney do when they suddenly get 25,000 pages of documents produced by opposing counsel? LAWCLERK's duplication feature allows busy attorneys with large-scale projects to divide and conquer. Just put the documents into batches, create a matrix with instructions for the document review, and post each batch as a project to get them quickly reviewed.





Consistent Team Members

Often, what starts as a research memo quickly escalates in scope to include drafts of demand letters or complaints. The combination of LAWCLERK Teams and duplication helps hiring attorneys quickly revise projects as new materials are needed using the same familiar freelancer throughout the lifecycle of a case for on-time completion of a case without ramping up a new one.

Often, what starts as a research memo quickly escalates in scope to include drafts of demand letters or complaints. The combination of LAWCLERK Teams and duplication helps hiring attorneys quickly revise projects as new materials are needed using the same familiar freelancer throughout the lifecycle of a case for on-time completion of a case without ramping up a new one.

"One of the most exciting trends we've seen with LAWCLERK over the past year is that the work being done by our freelancers has become more complex and sophisticated," said Greg Garman, CEO and Co-Founder of LAWCLERK. "This shift is accelerating the growth of our marketplace by every measure and fueling demand for features that support larger caseloads as their own law firms thrive and prosper."

Dashboard Notifications: At-a-Glance Updates

Instead of digging through emails and looking for updates, LAWCLERK's new attorney dashboard provides at-a-glance project updates in real-time. Unique alerts and icons show hiring attorneys and freelancers when there is a new or unread message, and badges or icons on a Project Tile indicate when a freelancer has uploaded an "initial submission".

About LAWCLERK

LAWCLERK provides the only ABA-compliant, nationwide marketplace where attorneys can hire a freelance lawyer to help with any written legal work they would otherwise delegate to an associate or paralegal. The technology is built to comply with each state's ethical rules, and there are no sign-up fees or monthly fees – hiring attorneys simply post a project at the flat fee price they set. LAWCLERK provides the expertise of thousands of freelance lawyers skilled at performing a range of projects, from simple discovery responses to Supreme Court writ petitions. LAWCLERK was founded by three practicing lawyers and is privately held.

