LAWCLERK TEAMS Takes Collaboration Between Attorneys and Freelance Lawyers to the Next Level

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LAWCLERK, an online marketplace of over 1,200 freelance lawyers nationwide, today announced an easier and faster way for attorneys to streamline their use of freelance lawyers or "Lawclerks" with the new edition of LAWCLERK TEAMS. Instead of building a single in-house team to contribute to diverse projects, hiring attorneys can now use LAWCLERK TEAMS to build multiple teams of Lawclerks for various types of work or areas of law, allowing them to create their own virtual law firm without the overhead expense of full-time employees.

Using freelance Lawclerks is a flexible way to staff cases that allows attorneys to get the help they need when they need it. A much more cost-effective option than hiring associates, outsourcing gives attorneys a strong competitive advantage by allowing them to pass considerable cost savings on to clients. The addition of LAWCLERK TEAMS makes it even easier and more efficient to staff projects by facilitating repeat work based on a single case or a single type of law.

With LAWCLERK TEAMS, attorneys can build as many teams as they require, and Lawclerks can be on multiple teams for different types of cases. For example, a practitioner or firm could have a family law team, a bankruptcy team, and a litigation team. Particularly talented Lawclerks can be easily added to other teams like an appellate team, family law team or discovery team. Once attorneys have built their teams, they can post a project directly to a member of the team. If that Lawclerk isn't available, they have the option to post to a different member of the team or to the broader LAWCLERK marketplace.

"LAWCLERK TEAMS is a smart way to create my own dream team of Lawclerks," said Kate Mesic, President of Law Offices of Kate Mesic, P.A. in Jacksonville, Florida. "Instead of filtering through the marketplace to find the right pool of talent for a particular project, I now have a go-to team of pre-selected attorneys standing by and ready to jump in as I need them."

To get started, hiring attorneys simply post a team application on the LAWCLERK website specifying the type of experience they need. Interested Lawclerks then apply to be on that team. Attorneys can review freelancer credentials and add Lawclerks without spending a single dollar or actually posting a project. This "try before you buy" feature allows hiring attorneys to check out LAWCLERK's nationwide network of freelance lawyers, and ensures they have a team in place on standby when a new project begins.

"Being a busy attorney myself, I have found the ability to post team applications and create customized teams by specialty is a game changer," said Talitha Gray Kozlowski, co-founder and COO of LAWCLERK. "Our 'try before you buy' model gives first-time hiring attorneys an easy way to get started and helps current users of the LAWCLERK network to extend the value they are already getting out of our service."

For more information about LAWCLERK TEAMS, click here.

About LAWCLERK

LAWCLERK provides the only ABA-compliant, nationwide marketplace where attorneys can hire a freelance lawyer to help with any written legal work they would otherwise delegate to an associate or paralegal. The technology is built to comply with each state's ethical rules, and there are no sign-up fees or monthly fees – hiring attorneys simply post a project at the flat fee price they set. LAWCLERK provides the expertise of thousands of freelance lawyers skilled at performing a range of projects, from simple discovery responses to Supreme Court writ petitions. LAWCLERK was founded by three practicing lawyers based in Las Vegas, NV and is privately held.

SOURCE LAWCLERK

Related Links

http://www.lawclerk.legal

