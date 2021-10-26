Law&Crime continues on the FAST lane with Amagi as its technology champion

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi , a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, today announced its partnership with Law&Crime - a premier linear and OTT channel - for distributing their content to the newly launched Free Ad-Supported Streaming (FAST) TV platform, TCL, in the United States.

Law&Crime features multiple trials daily along with expert legal analysis and commentary. The channel is gearing up for gavel-to-gavel coverage of the highly anticipated trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, the unarmed black jogger in Georgia which was caught on tape. An expanding roster of original programs includes the weekly series "Coptales" with Sgt. Sean "Sticks" Larkin and "Brian Ross Investigates" hosted by former ABC Chief Investigative Correspondent, Brian Ross.

Amagi offers a comprehensive channel creation, distribution, and monetization solution. Using Amagi CONTENT PLUS, a non-exclusive, revenue share-based distribution model encompassing the channel playout solution Amagi CLOUDPORT, and ad insertion solution, Amagi THUNDERSTORM, Law&Crime is distributing and monetizing their linear content on TCL. The Roku Channel and Peacock are among the other FAST platforms that now host Law&Crime content, powered by Amagi's cloud-led technologies. Amagi has deep technical integrations with 50+ FAST platforms around the world. Several top tier content brands have leveraged its distribution network to enhance their reach among the millennial and Gen Z audience.

"Amagi's technology has given us access to millions of viewers around the world", said Alex Kopacz, Head of Content Distribution & Licensing, Law&Crime. "Their robust and accurate ad insertion solution has helped us scale our ad revenues, while offering unintrusive, tailored ad recommendations to our viewers. Amagi is truly the one-stop shop for any content creator looking to amplify their presence across FAST platforms."

"There is a lot of demand among new-age viewers for niche content of the kind that Law & Crime provides," said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder Amagi. "We're excited to have enabled their distribution to more devices and screens around the world, giving Law&Crime the reach that they rightfully deserve. And Amagi, in turn, gets to count Law&Crime among our list of niche content partners."

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for content creation, distribution, and monetization. The company also has a state-of-the-art cloud broadcast operations center that can support 1000+ live linear channels. Amagi clients include USA Today, ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, CuriosityStream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, Vice Media, and Warner Media, among others.

For more information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions, visit www.amagi.com.

About Law & Crime

From the high-profile cases to the most compelling local trials, Law&Crime is the leading network offering daily trial coverage and expert legal commentary and analysis. Created by TV's top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, and backed by A+E Networks, Law&Crime is dedicated to exploring the always intriguing world of the law while also offering original true crime stories and legal programs to a broad, multi-platform audience. Law&Crime is available on almost every prominent OTT service including YouTube TV, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling, Philo, The Roku Channel, Xfinity, XUMO and TV Plus as well as on basic cable packages in most states in the country and across the Caribbean.

Law & Crime Contact

Jack Engoron

Affiliate Marketing Manager

Email: [email protected]

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free-Ad-Supported TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 500+ content brands, 800+ playout chains and over 2000 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Singapore, broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

Amagi Contact

Sanjay Kirimanjeshwar

Head of Global Marketing

Email: [email protected]

BOCA Communications

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd

