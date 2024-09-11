"Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America" Selects Eight Keller/Anderle Partners

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller/Anderle, a nationally-recognized boutique trial law firm based in Southern California, is proud to announce the selection of eight of the firm's partners to the list of the 2025 "Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America."

The 2025 honorees include partners Jennifer Keller, Kay Anderle, Chase Scolnick, Benjamin Barron, Reuben Camper Cahn, Jeremy Stamelman. Shaun Hoting, and Jay Barron.

"This award is a testament to the success our attorneys have achieved in winning high-stakes jury trials of all types," says Kay Anderle, managing partner. "We believe our diverse ﬁrm of women and men includes some of the most strategic and intuitive minds in the profession, a key factor in our proven ability to prevail against some of the country's largest and most prestigious law ﬁrms."

According to Lawdragon, "These lawyers win hundreds of millions, billions even. They win rights, or lose them. They win freedom, or lose it for someone. They have the abilities to change businesses and entire industries. It's an audacious thing a trial lawyer does: to tell a judge, jury or other arbiter, 'Hear me. Believe me. Rule for my client.'"

Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier trial firms in the United States, handling high-stakes jury trials of all types, including commercial, intellectual property, securities, bad faith, white collar, real estate, antitrust, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice, insurance recovery/bad faith, trusts and estates litigation, and partnership/shareholder disputes. The firm represents individuals, closely-held corporations, and some of the nation's largest corporations. Keller/Anderle LLP attorneys have won over $1 billion in verdicts and judgments for plaintiffs, and successfully defeated high stakes claims in the hundreds of millions. Unique among law firms handling high profile, bet-the-company business cases is that both name partners are women and the firm is entirely women-owned.

Contact: Kay Anderle

Managing Partner



Address: 18300 Von Karman Ave., Suite 930

Irvine, California 92612-1057

Ph. 949.476.8700

Fax 949.476.0900

[email protected]

www.kelleranderle.com

SOURCE Keller/Anderle LLP