Lawdragon 500 Names James S. Bostwick Among Nation's Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers

Having been included in previous publications of Lawdragon 500, Bostwick's latest honor solidifies his reputation as one of the nation's most accomplished civil litigators.

Lawdragon guides are released annually following evaluations of peer and client nominations, editorial staff research, and independent review. They recognize plaintiffs' lawyers who've accumulated both a record of success in cases involving personal injury, product liability, and other civil torts, and the respect and esteem of the local and legal communications.

About James Bostwick

James Bostwick has dedicated his professional career to fighting for injured victims and grieving families in complex, catastrophic cases of medical and legal malpractice, birth injuries, serious personal injury, and wrongful death. After securing the then-largest medical malpractice verdict in U.S. history in 1979, Bostwick has amassed a track record of remarkable results, some of which include the:

Then-largest legal malpractice verdict in CA (1984);

Largest birth injury award against the federal government at the time( Hawaii , 1985);

, 1985); Largest settlement in Hawaii state history at the time (2000);

state history at the time (2000); Largest verdict for a trucking accident brain injury case (2000);

Then-largest settlements in California for birth injury (2010) and medical malpractice (2018, 2019).

Bostwick's ability to continually set and break records in some of the most complex cases speaks volumes about his experience and expertise, as well as his passion for advocating on behalf of victims and families who face off against powerful corporate defendants and insurers in their fight for justice.

In recognition of his success, Bostwick has been a member of the invite-only Inner Circle of Advocates, a group of the top 100 plaintiffs' trial lawyers in the U.S., since 2002, the International Academy of Trial Lawyers since 1992 (for which he also served as Past President in 2003), and the America Board of Trial Advocates since 2003. He has been recognized by numerous publications, including Northern California Super Lawyers, Forbes, and the Best Lawyers in America, and is a recipient of the Consumer Attorneys of California's Presidential Award of Merit.

In 2019, Bostwick published his first novel, "Acts of Omission," which is available online and at bookstores nationwide.

James S. Bostwick is Founder of Bostwick & Peterson, LLP, a civil trial practice that represents victims and families throughout California, Hawaii, states across the U.S. Certified in Medical Malpractice by the American Board of Professional Liability Attorneys, he has leveraged his expertise to secure millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for clients in a range of complex injury claims. More information can be found at www.bostwickfirm.com.

